WhatsApp is bringing username feature, why has India asked it to pause username rollout? Explained

New Delhi:

After years of relying on phone numbers as the only way to connect, WhatsApp is now rolling out an update that allows users to create usernames. The update allows users connect using usernames instead of sharing their phone numbers. However, the Meta-based company clarified that users would still require a phone number to create an account.

Officials have pointed out concerns that the new feature may increase online fraud, phishing, and impersonation. There are also fears that some users may take advantage of the system to mislead others or spread false or harmful information.

What did the government tell WhatsApp?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a notice to Meta over the rollout of WhatsApp's usernames feature in India. "Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions," the notice added.

The ministry further directed Meta to submit a detailed explanation on the feature within three days and has asked the company not to roll it out in India until consultations are completed.

How does the new update work?

The update provides its users with the option to start conversations using a username instead of sharing their mobile number. Usernames will have to be three to 35 characters. To prevent impersonation, WhatsApp will hold back usernames for high-profile people or groups, such as celebrities, public figures, and government entities.

The company also plans to allow some users to match their WhatsApp username with the same handle they use on platforms like Instagram or Facebook, helping maintain a consistent online identity.

Why has India asked it to pause username rollout

The messaging platform has repeatedly stated that the change is designed to improve privacy features, which have faced criticism in the past. "We have designed this as a core privacy feature," Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's Vice President of Product, said.

According to the company, there will be no public directory of usernames and no autocomplete suggestions, meaning that users will need to know someone’s exact username to reach them for the first time.

On X, the company replied to a user stating that several new features have been added to help users protect themselves from con artists. One of these features includes the optional username key, which allows a user to only be contacted by a user who has both their username and their personal key.

What is WhatsApp’s current privacy policy?

WhatsApp messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning the company cannot read the content of chats. However, it does collect some information, such as general location and basic account details, for advertising purposes. Users can also block individual accounts and silence calls from unknown numbers.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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