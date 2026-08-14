Rahul Gandhi gets Lok Sabha privileges panel notice over remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha’s Privileges Committee on Friday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, seeking his reply over a breach of privilege complaint concerning remarks he allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a Parliamentary debate in Lok Sabha. He has been asked to submit his response by August 28. It should be noted that the notice is related to a complaint submitted by BJP MP Anurag Thakur to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month, alleging that the Rahul Gandhi used unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelled serious allegations against the Home Minister during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Rahul Gandhi made remarks without providing advance notice

It was also alleged that Rahul Gandhi made the remarks without providing adequate advance notice, as required under Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

The same matter was also raised later on July 29 by BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, who urged the authorities to take cognisance of Rahul Gandhi’s alleged use of unparliamentary expressions against Home Minister Shah during the same debate. He also requested that appropriate action be taken under the relevant parliamentary rules.

Anurag Thakur urged Om Birla to refer matter to Privilege Committee

In the three-page notice, Anurag Thakur requested Om Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the House as well as to Amit Shah.

Referring to the proceedings of the House on July 29, when the debate on the anti-paper leak bill was taking place, Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi violated Rule 352 while narrating a purported conversation with protesting students.

He alleged that the use of unparliamentary and derogatory language (violation of Rule 352):-During his address to the House, Rahul Gandhi, while narrating a purported conversation with a student, categorised persons into three classes, 'students', 'idiots' and 'andhbhakts', the latter two terms being used to characterise citizens and, by clear implication, political opponents and supporters of the government.

Thakur, an MP from Himachal Pradesh, said this drew immediate objection from the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who demanded that the words be expunged as unparliamentary. But still, he said, Gandhi has repeated the words, even after being warned by the chair.

Also Read:

'Biggest liability of Indian politics': BJP vs Congress over Rahul Gandhi's 'hug' gesture row