Independence Day 2026: President Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards | Check full list of honourees

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 78 gallantry awards for personnel of the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2026, recognising acts of courage and bravery. The list includes 13 awards being conferred posthumously on personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The awards approved by the President comprise honours across the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with recognition for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Defence ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

The 78 awards include nine Kirti Chakras, one Bar to Shaurya Chakra, 19 Shaurya Chakras, five Bars to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Of the total awards, seven Kirti Chakras, one Shaurya Chakra and five Sena Medals (Gallantry) have been approved posthumously. Together, these account for 13 posthumous gallantry awards.

Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra among major honours

The President has approved nine Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumous awards. The Kirti Chakra is among India's prominent peacetime gallantry awards and recognises acts of exceptional bravery.

The list also includes a Bar to Shaurya Chakra, along with 19 Shaurya Chakras, one of which has been awarded posthumously. The Shaurya Chakra recognises acts of gallantry and courage in circumstances other than those involving direct enemy action.

Sena Medal leads the list with 41 awards

A total of 41 Sena Medals (Gallantry) have been approved, comprising five Bars to Sena Medals and 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry). Five of the 36 Sena Medal awards have been approved posthumously. The Bar to Sena Medal recognises additional acts of gallantry by personnel who have already been decorated with the Sena Medal.

Navy and Air Force personnel also honoured

The President has also approved three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) for personnel of the Indian Navy. Five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) have been approved for Indian Air Force personnel, further reflecting the contribution of personnel across India's three armed services.

13 awards approved posthumously

The posthumous awards form a significant part of this year's gallantry honours. Seven of the nine Kirti Chakras, one of the 19 Shaurya Chakras and five of the 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry) have been approved posthumously. These awards recognise personnel whose acts of courage came at the ultimate cost of their lives. The recognition also serves as a formal acknowledgement of their sacrifice on the eve of Independence Day.

What the gallantry awards recognise

India's gallantry awards recognise exceptional courage and sacrifice by members of the armed forces and other eligible personnel. The honours announced around Independence Day and Republic Day serve to formally acknowledge acts of bravery performed in the line of duty. The latest list covers multiple categories of awards and includes both serving personnel and those being honoured after their death.

The 78 awards approved by President Murmu reflect acts of gallantry across the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as personnel covered under the broader defence and security establishment.

(With inputs from ANI)

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