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13 killed after taxi gets crushed by boulders in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Published: ,Updated:

The accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district when the taxi was crushed by boulders near the Kadu Nallah, leaving 13 people dead. The incident comes amid ongoing rainfall across the Himalayan state.

13 dead in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti
13 dead in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti Image Source : Reporter
Shimla:

Thirteen people lost their lives and two others were injured after a taxi carrying multiple people was crushed by boulders in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, said officials on Friday. 

The incident, which happened earlier in the day, happened when the taxi was passing through the Udaipur–Killar road near Kadu Nallah. Suddenly, a landslide occurred and the car was crushed by boulders, leaving the passengers trapped.

The authorities said the Udaipur–Killar was closed on Thursday night after a landslide was reported in the area after which the passengers decided to stay in the Tindi village. Once the road was opened for traffic, the passengers decided to resume their journey, but the taxi, a Tata Sumo, was crushed by the boulders near the Kadu Nallah.

Following the accident, the local police, the administration and disaster response teams rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. Upon arriving, the rescuers found that the accident left 13 people dead and two others wounded.

More to follow...

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Himachal Pradesh Lahaul Spiti District
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