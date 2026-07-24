13 killed after taxi gets crushed by boulders in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla:

Thirteen people lost their lives and two others were injured after a taxi carrying multiple people was crushed by boulders in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, said officials on Friday.

The incident, which happened earlier in the day, happened when the taxi was passing through the Udaipur–Killar road near Kadu Nallah. Suddenly, a landslide occurred and the car was crushed by boulders, leaving the passengers trapped.

The authorities said the Udaipur–Killar was closed on Thursday night after a landslide was reported in the area after which the passengers decided to stay in the Tindi village. Once the road was opened for traffic, the passengers decided to resume their journey, but the taxi, a Tata Sumo, was crushed by the boulders near the Kadu Nallah.

Following the accident, the local police, the administration and disaster response teams rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. Upon arriving, the rescuers found that the accident left 13 people dead and two others wounded.

More to follow...