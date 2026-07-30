Rajya Sabha passes anti-paper leak bill after Opposition walkout, to be sent to President for assent

New Delhi:

A day after it was passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the anti-paper leak amendment bill amid disruptions and walkout by opposition members. The bill is now set to be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for assent. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh earlier today introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 (anti-paper leak law) in the Rajya Sabha, describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to protecting the interests of students and youth.

Introducing the Bill, Singh noted that it had already been passed by the Lok Sabha after nearly 10 hours of discussion, despite repeated disruptions. "This bill, as all of know, has been passed by the Lower House, 10 hours of discussion time was allotted over there. Discussion did take place notwithstanding frequent interruptions and notwithstanding the fact that the entire reply was made in the din. Now, the bill has come to the Upper House. The house of elders, the house of seniors, the house of wiser, the house of maturer."

Calling the legislation a significant step, the minister said, "The Anti-Paper Leak Bill is a reaffirmation of the government's highest commitment to safeguarding the welfare of the students and youth of this country." He urged members of the Upper House to deliberate on the proposed amendments as the Rajya Sabha took up the Bill for consideration.

Opposition opposing bill to protect vested interests

The Union Minister also listed incidents of paper leaks that happened in the country in the past during the UPA era as well as in Opposition-ruled states after 2014. Singh alleged that the Opposition's resistance to the legislation stemmed from its "vested interests."

He also questioned why India had gone for decades without a comprehensive law to curb question paper leaks in public examinations, asserting that the Narendra Modi government enacted the country's first such legislation only in 2024.

The Centre on Monday introduced the amendment bill, just days after nationwide student protests over the NEET controversy led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister. The proposed legislation aims to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act by prescribing stricter penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks, including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. The opposition has continued to press the government over the NEET paper leak since the Monsoon session commenced on July 20, repeatedly disrupting proceedings and restricting legislative business largely to the introduction of two bills.

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Jitendra Singh introduces anti-paper leak bill in Rajya Sabha, calls it govt's commitment to students