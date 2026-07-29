WhatsApp Web gets Group Video Calls, Call Transfer and Waiting Room features

New Delhi:

WhatsApp Web just got a serious upgrade, and now it can jump into group audio or video calls right from your browser—no need to install the desktop app anymore. Before this update, you had to have the desktop version to call someone from your computer, but not anymore. All it takes is opening WhatsApp Web, and you are ready to make calls.

WhatsApp Web gets Audio and Video calling

Along with browser-based calling, WhatsApp rolled out a bunch of new features designed to make calls smoother. There is Call Transfer, Waiting Room, QuickHD video, and Noise Suppression. These updates are not hitting everyone at once, as WhatsApp says that they are rolling out over the next few weeks, so users will get them soon if they do not see these features yet.

Here’s the rundown. You can now make both one-on-one and group calls through WhatsApp Web. No app installs, no fuss. WhatsApp says every call stays end-to-end encrypted, just like on your phone, so your conversations stay private. There are no time restrictions on calls, and you don’t pay anything extra—just whatever you normally pay for internet.

They did not stop there. You can now share your screen and use emoji reactions while users are on a call, just like you could on your phone or the desktop app before. WhatsApp Web also has a new Calls tab, making it easier to find your call history, favourite contacts, or recent chats.

Call Transfer makes switching devices easier

The new Call Transfer feature really stands out. Let’s say that you start a group call on your phone while you are out. Once you get home, you can switch the call over to your laptop without anyone getting cut off.

And the same thing works in reverse; if the user needs to leave their computer, then they can send the call back to your phone and just keep talking. It is seamless, with no reconnecting or awkward goodbyes.

They have also added a waiting room for group calls made with call links. Now, hosts can turn on a “Require approval to join” setting when making a call link. Anyone who joins through that link waits in a virtual lobby until the host lets them in. That means more control over who joins your calls, which comes in handy for big meetings or family catch-ups where privacy matters.

QuickHD and Noise Suppression improve call quality

On the technical side, WhatsApp introduced QuickHD to boost video quality. Users do not have to wait for the call to “settle” before your camera looks sharp- the video goes HD pretty much instantly when you connect. Noise Suppression is another big win—it filters out background distractions like cars, fans, or busy rooms, so it’s easier to hear each other even when it’s loud.

With these updates, WhatsApp is pushing further as a go-to app for both regular and work calls, letting you start, continue, and control your conversations seamlessly on your phone, desktop, or straight from your web browser.

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