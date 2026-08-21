Elon Musk says Starlink can boost rural connectivity in India as company seeks fresh approval

New Delhi:

Elon Musk is reportedly talking up Starlink’s potential to bring better internet to rural and underserved parts of India. When someone flagged the need for reliable connectivity in those areas on X, Musk replied that Starlink could give these communities a real boost, especially where current networks fall short.

Currently, SpaceX is trying once more to get the regulatory green light to actually launch Starlink in India. The company has reportedly reapplied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to get approval for its Gen 2 satellite constellation. This new generation should bring extra capabilities, like direct-to-device connectivity. Still, Starlink’s earlier approval process hit a wall when India’s Ministry of Home Affairs expressed security worries. SpaceX won’t be able to offer commercial service until it meets all India’s regulatory and security requirements.

How can Starlink help rural India?

Starlink’s system relies on a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, around 550 km up—far closer to the planet than the typical geostationary satellites most services use, which sit at about 36,000 km. The shorter distance cuts latency, making the internet much more usable.

Another big advantage: Starlink does not need lots of ground infrastructure like fiber or cell towers. As long as users have a Starlink terminal, they can connect. This is considered to be a huge upgrade for remote villages, where building conventional networks just is not practical or affordable.

But Starlink is not a replacement for Jio and Airtel

Still, Starlink will not replace traditional telecom providers like Jio or Airtel across the whole country. Satellite networks reportedly cannot handle massive user load because they are working best for isolated or less populated regions. Try hooking up thousands of users in a crowded city to the same satellite, and things could get bogged down fast.

Where Starlink really shines is as a backup option, especially when disasters like floods or earthquakes take down regular infrastructure.

India pricing still unclear

Back in December 2025, Starlink’s website briefly listed plans for India, which would cost Rs 8,600 per month for broadband and a hardware kit at Rs 34,000. The company quickly clarified that these prices were not final.

Satellite internet still waiting for a go-ahead

Starlink is not alone in the race. The Jio-SES joint venture and other satellite operators are also waiting for the chance to launch. Right now, key issues like security approvals and spectrum allocation are unresolved. Even though India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, has recommended a pricing framework for satellite spectrum, the government has not made a final call.

Traditional telcos are not thrilled about satellite companies entering the scene either. Rather, they are pushing for comparable regulations, arguing that satellite broadband must follow the same rules as their own services. All in all, the market’s watching closely, but for now, satellite internet serves as a promising backup—not a replacement—while it waits for final approval.

ALSO READ:

Tesla Model Y sales grows to 203 per cent in July 2026 after Rs 9 lakh cut in India

Elon Musk launches invite-only 'X Money' with Visa debit card: Check benefits and key details

Starlink network crosses 10600 satellites as SpaceX launches 24 more into orbit