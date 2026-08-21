Temple Wearable set to launch by end of 2026 in India: All you need to know

New Delhi:

Deepinder Goyal, who co-founded Zomato and Eternal, just announced a big update for Temple—the quirky wearable designed to track signals tied to brain activity. The newest version is now less than half the size of what people saw before. Goyal even calls it the smallest wearable you can buy in terms of volume and said that it is also the most powerful temple gadget yet.

The company’s getting ready to open pre-orders for a limited launch edition, and they’re planning to ship before 2026 wraps up.

From experiment to real product

People first took notice of Temple earlier this year when Goyal showed up on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast with a tiny metallic device stuck to his forehead. Since then, athletes like badminton star PV Sindhu have been seen wearing it—which really points to its possible use beyond just normal fitness tracking.

With pre-orders on the horizon, Temple seems ready to step out of the lab and become something real for everyday users.

So, what exactly is Temple?

Forget regular fitness bands that mostly count steps or check your heart rate. Temple is designed to gather data about your brain and how it works. The device monitors real-time cerebral blood flow and other brain signals, and apparently tracks details like oxygenation, cognitive load, and entropy.

The goal? To give you a more complete view of how your brain and body react to everything you do.

What can it do for athletes?

Temple’s approach could really appeal to athletes or anyone serious about improving performance and recovery. By zeroing in on signals from the brain, Temple can shed light on things like fatigue, recovery, focus, and sleep—not just the number of workouts you have done. Basically, it wants to show how your body and mind are actually handling those workouts.

But Goyal still has not shared full specs or said exactly how users will see their data.

Pricing and launch details

The company has not officially announced Temple’s final price. Some early reports suggested it’d be around Rs 72,000, but that has not been confirmed. Pre-orders for the limited release are opening soon, with the first deliveries planned before the end of 2026. If you’re interested, you can sign up for their mailing list to stay in the loop about launch news and availability.

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