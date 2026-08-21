POVA 8 Pro 5G now available in India with AI call summaries, alive matrix display

New Delhi:

The POVA 8 Pro 5G has recently hit the Indian market and is now live on sale. The handset comes with a bold design and a bundle of AI features to the company’s smartphone lineup. The device is live on sale from today, and customers can pick up the device from the Flipkart store as well as from the leading retail shops across the country. The handset is available at Rs 49,999 onwards, but with Rs 3,000 instant cashback, customers will have to pay Rs 46,999.

There is also a 'No Cost EMI' option on the table, which is up to 18 months, with plans beginning at Rs 2,777 per month.

Alive Matrix display stands out

The phone’s Alive Matrix Display is hard to miss. It’s a dot-matrix panel on the back that shows handy info—like battery status, timers, notifications, or caller details. Put the phone face down, and that screen turns into a desk clock. So, the rear panel actually does more than just look good.

Another smart touch: the caller ID system can flag spam or unwanted calls, so you spend less time getting interrupted.

AI Assistant that does the heavy lifting

This is where things get interesting. The phone’s built-in AI assistant—called India’s first of its kind—can record, transcribe, and summarize both regular and WhatsApp calls. It supports English, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. Instead of just spitting out call transcripts, the assistant actually pulls out key points and turns them into to-do lists. Handy if you’ve got a lot to juggle.

50MP Sony camera with OIS

On the camera front, you get a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with optical image stabilization, plus an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The camera system comes with a toolkit of AI extras—like AI Auto Zoom, 3D Photo, and Motion Trail—to make your photos and videos pop.

POVA 8 Pro 5G: Price and where to buy

Just to recap, the POVA 8 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 49,999, but after the cashback, it’s effectively Rs 46,999. No Cost EMI plans run up to 18 months, with installments starting at Rs 2,777 per month. You can grab one on Flipkart or at authorized retailers all over India.

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