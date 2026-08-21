Apple may have leaked its upcoming products, including foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook

New Delhi:

Apple seems to be working on launching the new iPhone 18 series, and it looks like, by mistake, the company's next product lineup has just been leaked by its own software, no less. According to MacRumors, the macOS 26.7 Release Candidate has references to a few unannounced devices Apple’s working on.

The leaked list has some big names

There is talk about Apple’s first foldable iPhone, new AirPods fitted with infrared cameras, and even a new smart home hub. The timing’s interesting too—they found this right before Apple’s September launch event, where you’d expect them to reveal the next iPhone and newest Apple Watch.

iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone could be highlights

If you are wondering what will stand out most, it will probably be the iPhone 18 Pro and, apparently, the foldable iPhone. The new Pro models are supposed to keep their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens but with better brightness and battery life. There’s also buzz that Apple will shrink the size of the Dynamic Island by about 35%, add a variable-aperture main camera, and power everything with the A20 chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

The foldable iPhone’s a whole other beast. Apple’s reportedly been experimenting with folding phones for years, so if these details are legit, the wait might finally be almost over.

AirPods with infrared cameras also reported

The AirPods are getting attention too—this next generation could have infrared cameras built in. Apple is exploring ways to use this tech for what’s being called “Visual Intelligence,” so the earbuds might end up interacting with your environment in ways we haven’t seen before.

There’s more. Apple could be prepping a refreshed Apple TV 4K, a second-gen HomePod mini, a HomePod 3, and the long-rumored HomePad smart home hub.

New Apple Watch models in the pipeline

And for the Apple Watch crowd: Series 12 and Ultra 4 are reportedly in the works. Don’t expect a big redesign—seems like Apple is focusing more on performance, health, and fitness upgrades this round.

More Macs and iPads could follow

Looking past September, the roadmap stretches further. Rumour has it Apple’s cooking up an OLED iPad mini, new MacBook Pros with the M6 chip, updated iMacs, and a top-tier MacBook with an OLED touchscreen. Some of these might not reach shelves until late this year or even 2027.

Of course, Apple has not confirmed any of this or set anything in stone for September. Still, insiders are betting on September 9 for its next big iPhone event, with more details expected soon.

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