Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max on Geekbench: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets tipped

New Delhi:

OPPO is reportedly working on another push in the flagship market with its upcoming Find X10 lineup. The company is expected to launch three new models this time: the Find X10, Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max. Before it launches, both the Find X10 and the Pro Max pop up on Geekbench, giving everyone a peek at what’s under the hood.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max: Spotted on Geekbench

On Geekbench, they showed up as PMW110 (which should be the Find X10) and PMX110 (likely the Pro Max). Oppo has not come out and confirmed these names or any specs yet, so officially, it’ all still under wraps.

Talking about the details, as per Geekbench listing, points to the Find X10 running on an octa-core MediaTek MT6993- also known as the Dimensity 9500. There are 4 efficiency cores at 2.7GHz3 three performance cores at 3.5GHz, and a prime core cranking up to 4.21GHz, paired with a Mali G1 Ultra GPU.

Oppo Find X10: Specifications revealed

It is running on Android 17 with a solid 16GB of RAM. For raw power, the Find X10 scored 3,380 for single-core and 9,792 for multi-core—definitely in flagship territory.

Find X10 Pro Max could also get a Dimensity chip

The Find X10 Pro Max is also in the Geekbench database, but not much else is revealed about its specs yet. Still, seeing both phones there suggests that Oppo’s road-testing several configurations. It looks like they are using different Dimensity 9000-series processors across the three variants to set them apart on performance.

Oppo Find X10 Series India launch expectation

Both the Find X10 and the Pro Max have been witnessed in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at an India launch soon. They are known there as CPH2911 and CPH2913. On top of that, renders of the Pro Max have already leaked online, showing off the new design and colour choices.

As per the leaks, the phones have been showing up in certifications and benchmarks; expect more news leading up to the official launch. For now, though, Oppo hasn’t confirmed anything yet: not the specs, not the series itself, and definitely not the launch date or India release.

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