Cyber Fraud Victim? This governement portal will let you apply online to recover frozen money

New Delhi:

If you know someone who is a victim of cyber fraud in India, then you might have a shot at getting your money back. In case the authorities have already traced and frozen the funds in the scammer’s bank account. The government’s Money Restoration Module streamlines that process. As long as you have details from your NCRP complaint, you can submit a refund request online. No need to race to your bank or a government office right away.

So, what exactly is the Money Restoration Module?

These days, online scams come in all shapes and sizes:

Fake investments

Impersonation

Shady payment links

Online job application

Trading investment with double return

Online arrest

And more- you name it.

To help people report about he cybercrimes, the government has set up the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the 1930 helpline. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, introduced the Money Restoration Module to help people claw back funds that authorities have tracked and locked in the scammer’s or beneficiary’s account.

Now, a big reality check is that we can just file a request on the MRM that does not guarantee a refund. If your money has not been traced and frozen, then there is not much the system can do yet. But if it has, then you are ready for the next steps.

How it works, step by step: How to extract your frozen money from your account?

Step 1: Report the cyber fraud right away

If you lose money to a scam, then do not waste time.

Immediately call 1930 or submit a complaint through the NCRP. Speed is critical—the quicker you report it, the better your chances that authorities can trace and freeze your funds before they vanish.

Step 2: Check if your money’s been frozen

You can only request a refund once the authorities confirm they’ve tracked and frozen the amount linked to your complaint. If the money hasn’t been recovered yet, you’ll need to wait before moving ahead with the MRM.

Step 3: Submit your refund request online

Once your funds are flagged as frozen, go to the Money Restoration Module and pick “Raise Refund Request.”

Have your 14-digit NCRP acknowledgement number handy, as it is the key that unlocks the process.

Verify it with the OTP that is sent to you.

Step 4: Fill in the details and upload your documents (scanned)

Log in and review all your complaint and refund information mentioned on the portal.

Enter the bank account on which you want the refund.

You might be asked to upload a copy of your PAN card

And at times, you might have to share a court order, if asked.

Step 5: Track your request

After you submit all the relevant details – account information, PAN card details and more – you will receive a 14-digit Unique Request Number (URN).

That number is your safety key; hence, you need to keep it safe, as it is how you will track your refund status. At times, the authorities or banks may ask for extra legal documents, like an indemnity bond for the police. Next, it is that you will have to request moves through the system as per the legal steps required.

Do not expect instant results

The Money Restoration Module definitely makes things smoother for victims, but there is no shortcut to justice.

You need to report quickly, which could give you the best shot at getting your frozen money back.

Everything is totally dependent on the authorities tracing and freezing your money in the account. Further, the legal process will have to be followed to figure out the scammers.

Although it is important to state that recovery is not guaranteed, this system will give you a fighting chance

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