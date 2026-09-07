iQOO Z11xa 5G with 7200mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India: Price, features and more

New Delhi:

iQOO just rolled out a new addition to its Z-series in India: the iQOO Z11xa 5G. This handset is not about flashy features, but it claims to deliver great performance, long battery life and rugged durability.

Let’s start with what’s inside. The Z11xa 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chip and packs a massive 7,200mAh battery. You get a sharp 50MP Sony primary camera, plus a smooth 120Hz display. It hits the Indian market on September 14 at noon.

iQOO Z11xa 5G: Display and performance

Talking about the display, the new iQOO smartphone comes with a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD screen, with 120Hz refresh rate—claiming to make everything look buttery smooth. In bright sunlight, it cranks up to 1,200 nits. If you are worried about your eyes, it’s TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light and has built-in Eye Comfort and Sleep Comfort Modes, plus an Anti-Motion Sickness Mode.

Performance is not an afterthought either. With a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the phone feels fast, and you can bump memory up to 16GB with Extended RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, so you won’t run out of space right away. iQOO says the Z11xa 5G scores over 890,000 on AnTuTu, which is impressive for its class.

7,200mAh battery with 44W charging

Battery life stands out, plain and simple. The 7,200mAh battery supports 44W FlashCharge—you can go from 1% to 50% in about 43 minutes. Need a boost? A 10-minute charge gives you up to six hours of talk time. It also handles bypass charging for gamers and has Overnight Charging Protection so you don’t need to stress about damaging the battery at night.

50MP Sony camera and 32MP selfie camera

On the camera side, it has got a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor for the main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. Selfies come out crisp with a 32MP front camera, and you can shoot 4K video at 30fps from both front and rear cameras. It runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Durability is another area where the Z11xa 5G pulls ahead. It’s military-grade tough, rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It even recognizes touch input if your hands are wet or greasy. There’s a handy feature for ejecting water and dust with just a tap.

As for price, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version comes in at Rs 28,999, but launch deals bring it down to Rs 27,499 if you use select ICICI or HDFC Credit Cards—you get a flat Rs 1,500 discount, and there’s a six-month No Cost EMI option too.

You can pick from Titan Black or Prismatic Green. Sales kick off September 14 at 12pm on Amazon, iQOO.com, Vivo exclusive stores, and other retailers.

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