Apple brings cross-platform photo sharing: Android, Windows users can soon contribute to iCloud shared album

New Delhi:

Apple just pulled back the curtain on a major new photo-sharing feature at WWDC 2026. Later this year, iCloud Shared Albums will let Android and Windows users upload their own photos and videos directly—no more “Apple-only” club. When iOS 27 and macOS 27 land, people on any platform can finally contribute instead of just viewing from the sidelines.

Cross-platform sharing comes to iCloud Shared Albums

For a long time, Shared Albums really only worked well if you were all-in on Apple gear. Sure, web links let non-Apple folks look at shared albums, and iCloud for Windows offered some basic access, but actually uploading photos was out of reach. This is completely changing. Not only does the update open the door for Android and Windows users, but it also keeps your photos in full resolution—no more fuzzy, compressed memories.

Group projects, family albums, and event sharing

Apple says this makes group projects, family albums, and event sharing way less of a headache. Imagine planning a wedding or group vacation or just keeping grandparents in the loop—everyone adds their snapshots, and no one needs to worry about file formats or blurry uploads.

Apple Photos has real cross-platform chops

This upgrade is not just about catching up, either. Now, Apple Photos has real cross-platform chops, something Google Photos nailed a while ago. Full-resolution image support closes the gap for people who want to keep quality front and centre, whether you’re sharing pro shots or casual moments.

Apple packed a lot into this year’s WWDC. Besides the Shared Albums update, they also showed off iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27 and tvOS 27 – all boasting smarter ‘Apple Intelligence’ and a reworked Siri that’s a lot more helpful.

Siri can now look across your emails, files, photos, and even the web to answer questions or do stuff inside apps—no more rigid, one-at-a-time commands.

Photos, Safari, Messages, and Mail

Photos, Safari, Messages, and Mail are getting their own AI upgrades, too. And Apple’s not just focused on grownups. They announced safety tools for kids—like suggesting good apps, smarter screen time controls, and “Ask to Browse” features—to help parents manage how kids use their devices.

So, Apple’s finally opening the doors to outsiders with Shared Albums. It’s a big shift: fewer walls, better quality, and way easier group sharing, even if your family, friends, or coworkers are mixing iPhones and Androids. That “walled garden” just got a new gate.