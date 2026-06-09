Job interview scams rise as layoffs increase: Desperate job seekers need to stay alert

New Delhi:

Tech, finance and startup layoffs have turned job hunting into a tough game lately, and scammers are pulling out their tricks to catch desperate job seekers off guard. Security systems are again sounding the alarm: there has been a sharp jump in job interview scams. These scammers are pretending to be recruiters or hiring managers and luring job seekers to spill private information or pay fake fees for big-profile jobs.

With more people exploring and finding new roles for an upgrade or a new job in case someone does, fraudsters are getting smarter and using this concern as an opportunity. They make the fake job offers so tempting that people usually get convinced and share their details and then fall into the trap.

How do scammers play with their victim job seekers?

Usually, it starts with a message via email, text, LinkedIn ping, or even a phone call.

The scammer pretends to be representing a popular company and offers perks like the following:

High salaries

Remote work

Fast hiring

Urgent basis requirement

Candidates (the desperate and tempted jobseekers) get invited to ‘interview’ online, often through messaging apps instead of secure company platforms.

Once the trust is built, they will ask for personal data, like the following:

Your Aadhaar

Bank info

Passport scans

Tax documents

Sometimes they might push the jobseeker to pay for training and background checks before they get started with the job.

How layoffs make things worse for innocent jobseekers

Mass layoffs have made job seekers more anxious and willing to jump at new openings.

Cybercriminals love that urgency. Experts say folks who just lost their jobs are more likely to respond to strange job offers, especially the ones promising instant hiring or bigger pay cheques.

Scammers usually pose as recruiters from well-known companies, making it even harder to spot the fakes.

Remote hiring will help the scammers to find a perfect-fitting job. With less face-to-face contact, it’s easier for them to fake the whole process.

Spot the red flags

Watch out for these warning signs:

Anyone asking for payments as part of the hiring process.

Interviews happening only via chat apps.

Job offers are skipping formal interviews altogether.

Recruiters are contacting you from Gmail or Yahoo instead of company emails.

Pressure to hand over private or financial details.

Insanely high salaries for jobs that barely need qualifications.

How to stay safe during job interviews?

When you get the call or an email, make sure that you double-check everything before handing over your personal details.

Go straight to the company’s website and look for the list of recruiters (check if the said person’s name is there). Prefer to stick to the official communication channels.

Never pay anyone who claims to get you a job; they are usually a scam

Avoid downloading files which are being shared by unknown sources or any software which was sent by any unknown recruiters.

Trust the reliable platforms only, like LinkedIn or other leading job websites, as this will cut your risk of being scammed.

Do not be desperate, as save you from cyber fraud

Remember that with massive layoffs going around and scaring people, companies are still hiring. But the flood of layoffs has made it open season for job fraud.

One must verify every new opportunity and know the signs of a scam. That will be the simple and basic way to protect your money and your personal data while hunting for your next role.

Job scams are only getting more sophisticated, but your best defence is simple: stay aware and sceptical.