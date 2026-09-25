Truecaller gets LinkedIn integration: Verified job title and workplace details can now appear on Caller ID

New Delhi:

Truecaller, one of the popular caller ID applications, has reportedly rolled out the new LinkedIn integration. Now, if someone wants, they can connect their LinkedIn profile to their Truecaller calling card and show off a bit of their professional side every time they make a call. It is optional and completely your choice – nothing happens unless you turn it on.

Once you do, Truecaller will pull in your LinkedIn name and profile picture automatically. If the user is up for it, then they can let people see your job title, company, or organisation right on your profile.

LinkedIn verification comes into play

Here’s what’s interesting: Truecaller does not just rely on whatever you type in manually. Thanks to the LinkedIn partnership, it grabs verified information—so you know what you see is legit. LinkedIn’s gone big on new verification tools lately, making it harder for anyone to pretend they’re someone else. That’s where Truecaller benefits. Your caller ID isn’t just a random name anymore; it’s tied to a real, confirmed professional identity.

Callers can access LinkedIn profiles

And there’s more. Now, when someone calls using Truecaller, you can tap their LinkedIn profile for a deeper look at their work background. That’s handy when a stranger calls, and you want to know more than just their name. Of course, you’ll only see what the caller decides to share and how much they’ve verified through LinkedIn.

LinkedIn adds more verification features

This is not happening in a vacuum. LinkedIn’s busy rolling out new tools to boost trust across their platform—not just with Truecaller. For example, verified users can now help authenticate each other if they’ve known one another for at least a year. Companies can spot fakes who claim to work for them, and LinkedIn keeps refining its ways to confirm actual employment.

How the Truecaller-LinkedIn integration works

Put it all together, and the Truecaller-LinkedIn integration links your real professional reputation to your caller ID. You control what to share, but it’s all backed by LinkedIn verification. The end result is a caller ID that’s got a lot more substance than just a phone number—now it tells people who you really are, work-wise.

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