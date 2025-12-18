Truecaller launches voicemail feature in India with AI transcription in 12 Indian languages

Truecaller has launched its much-awaited voicemail service for users in India. With this service, Android phone users will be able to access and read voice messages when a call is missed. Thus, users do not have to make a call again to know why they received a call.
How does the Truecaller Voicemail feature work?
If a user misses a call, the caller will be able to leave a recorded message. Truecaller will further be able to record the voicemail, convert it into text using AI transcription and display the message inside the application.
- Users can further read the message instead of listening to the entire recording.
- How to enable voice message on Truecaller
- To enable the voicemail feature in the Truecaller app, users need to do the following:
- Users could enable call forwarding on their mobile numbers.
- Update their app to the latest version
- Open the Voicemail tab inside the app to access messages
Transcriptions may take a few moments to appear after the message is recorded.
Truecaller voice message supports 12 Indian languages.
Truecaller’s voicemail transcription further supports 12 Indian languages, which makes it more engaging and understandable for the Indian regional app users.
Supported languages:
- Hindi
- Sanskrit
- Gujarati
- Punjabi
- Bengali
- Kannada
- Malayalam
- Marathi
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Nepali
- Urdu
Key features of Truecaller voicemail
- The new feature comes with AI-powered voicemail transcription
- The app filters spam calls
- The voicemail comes with an adjustable playback speed
- The app supports smart call categorisation
- Messages which are recorded will be stored locally on the device for better privacy.
Truecaller said that storing messages on the device will give full control to the users over their data.
Extra benefits for Premium users
If you are a Truecaller Premium subscriber, get an upgraded experience through Truecaller Assistant. Though the voicemail feature is free for all users in India, the Premium features include:
- Automatic call answering
- Personalised greetings
- Advanced call handling
- Interaction with callers