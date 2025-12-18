Meta rolls out new AI Glasses update with Noise Control and Smart Music features Meta has rolled out a new v21 software update for its AI-powered smart glasses, introducing Conversation Focus, Spotify-based music discovery, and several other upgrades. The update aims to make Meta’s smart glasses more useful for everyday situations like conversations in noisy places and more.

New Delhi:

Meta has announced a new software update (v21) for its AI-powered smart glasses, which has added a very important and much-awaited feature ahead of the holiday season. As per the new update, the smart glasses will now focus on conversation, Spotify-powered music discovery, and other improvements, making the glasses more practical for daily usage.

Conversation focus helps you hear better in a noisy ambience

One of the biggest updates on the smart glass is the addition of the Conversation Focus feature, which helps the user to suppress the ambient noise for a better call experience from both ends.

How will this feature work?

It helps in amplifying the voice of the person while talking

It will reduce background noise

It uses open-ear speakers, which are built into the glasses

This feature will be very helpful at places like restaurants, trains or crowded events. Users will be able to adjust the voice amplification level by just swiping the glasses or by editing the features using settings on their connected phone.

Availability:

At present, the rollout is limited and will be given to the early access users only. The glasses and features are supported on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, and they will only be available in the US and Canada currently.

Meta AI + Spotify: Music that matches what you see

Meta is also introducing a new Spotify integration with Meta AI, which will create what it calls the first multimodal AI music experience for smart glasses.

Users can simply say, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view.”

The smart glasses use computer vision to understand what you are looking at and Spotify’s recommendation system to play music that suits the moment.

Spotify feature available in India

The Meta AI + Spotify feature in the smart glasses will be operational in the English language across countries, including India.

Here’s the list of supported regions:

India

UK

US

UAE

France

Germany

Italy

Australia

Canada

Brazil and more

This makes it one of the first major AI glasses features officially supported for Indian users.

Early access users get features first.

Meta has reportedly been encouraging users to join its Early Access Program. Those who will be part of it shall receive new features before the company decides to roll out the feature to the masses. More regions and devices are expected to get these features in future updates.

Voice Amplification and Smart Music Discovery

With these updates, Meta is positioning its AI glasses as more than just a wearable gadget. Features like voice amplification and smart music discovery make the glasses more useful in real-world situations, including commuting and social gatherings.