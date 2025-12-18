LG and Dolby launch Sound Suite with eorld’s first Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Soundbar LG has announced its new Sound Suite, a next-generation soundbar system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. Built around the new H7 soundbar, the system supports modular wireless speakers, AI-based sound tuning, and highly flexible placement.

New Delhi:

Dolby Laboratories and LG Electronics have launched the new "LG Sound Suite." The new modular home audio solution is intended to provide a home user with immersive surround sound without any complications in the setup. At the centre of the new home audio platform is the company’s new soundbar offering named "H7." The new soundbar is the world’s first soundbar to feature Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology.

The innovation represents a big change in the way home audio systems are designed and can be used by customers, as it allows for more flexibility to suit different rooms.

What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect?

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new audio technology offering the ability for wireless speakers to easily be connected to a TV or soundbar to automatically configure audio in relation to their position.

Contrary to traditional home theatres, there are no worries about the accurate positioning of speakers, complex wiring and technical calibration.

It intelligently adjusts audio settings according to the room and ensures an optimal Dolby Atmos experience.

LG Sound Suite: Design modulaire and adaptable

The LG Sound Suite can expand with the needs of the consumer. Consumers will be able to begin with just speakers and work their way up to the full sound suite.

Supported configurations:

In basic two-speaker designs

Up to a massive 13.1.7-channel home theatre system

The complete installation may consist of:

H7 soundbar

Four surround speakers: up to four M5/M7 wireless surround speakers

w7 wireless subwoofer

In all, LG has on offer 27 speaker setups, which makes this among the most versatile speaker systems to be launched till now.

Compatible with LG Premium TVs as well

LG has confirmed that Dolby Atmos FlexConnect will be supported on their highest-end TV range as well.

The 2025 line of LG TVs will have support available via a software update.

The upcoming 2026 LG high-end TVs are set to feature support for FlexConnect right out of the box.

This allows users to set up M5 or M7 speakers to directly connect to a TV without needing an H7 soundbar.

Easy setup, big sound

"FlexConnect eliminates the trade-offs typically required in home audio systems," Dolby states. "Speakers can be positioned wherever they sound best in the room decor, and the system will provide the best possible audio."

Whether it be movies, sports, music, or games, the technology was intended to provide the intended sound of Dolby Atmos without the need for installation.

Dolby Atmos content also expands rapidly.

This comes at a time when Dolby Atmos content is growing rapidly.

The main highlight of the sound system from Dolby:

98 of the top 100 films at the box office in the past five years are delivered through Dolby Atmos.

100 Streaming and Pay-TV services worldwide

93 per cent of Billboard’s 2025 Top 100 artists are music creators in Dolby Atmos

Increasing use of live sports broadcasting and gaming

CES 2026 showcase and India launch: Expectation

By confirmation of the company, the event CES 2026 will show the LG Sound Suite from January 6 to January 9 in the city of Las Vegas. However, the launch time in India has not yet been announced, and the price in India has not been disclosed. The sound system is expected after the global rollout, and according to previous product launches, the LG Sound Suite could also make its entry in India in the latter part of 2026.

Given that space is a problem or room configurations can vary significantly in most Indian homes, wireless, flexibly positionable, and automatically adjustable sound systems by LG’s Sound Suite could make high-end home theatre sound a reality that’s not feasible through wired sound systems.