Sunita Ahuja says 'mera ghar toot raha hai' days after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda’s wife, has once again drawn attention on social media after recently visiting the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata. There, she spoke about the difficulties in her personal life and appealed to women, Gen Z audiences and the media for their support, saying, "Mera ghar toot raha hai."

Her temple visit came days after Govinda visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani. The duo were previously seen together at Mumbai airport as well.

Sunita Ahuja offers prayers at famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple

After visiting the temple, Sunita addressed the media, where she talked about difficulties she has been facing in her marriage to Govinda. She said, "Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein (There are some demons in my life too, and I have come here to seek Mata’s blessings and pray that she destroys them as well)."

She further added, "Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason (All you Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason)." Take a look below:

Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Roopa co-star Komal Rani

Govinda recently visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja along with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani. Videos from their temple visit have surfaced online, showing the actor dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen in a red and yellow saree. On reaching the pandal, Govinda greeted the paparazzi with a "Ganpati Bappa Morya" chant, while Komal waved to the cameras.

The joint appearance comes at a time when Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's personal life has been under public scrutiny. Sunita had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier, where she offered prayers without Govinda.

Why are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja making headlines again?

The controversy between Govinda and his wife Sunita started when she accused the actor of allegedly having an extramarital affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, also referring to the actor as her "sugar daddy". However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha later told India Today that Sunita had withdrawn her divorce petition.

The issue gained fresh attention after Govinda and Komal Rani were spotted together at the airport. Sunita questioned the actor's association with Komal, who is close to their daughter's age. Govinda has denied the allegations and later accused Sunita of interfering in his professional life and trying to damage his public image.

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Sunita Ahuja says 'insaan dhokebaaz hote hain' a day after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani