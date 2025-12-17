OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched in India with 10050mAh battery, 5G support and more: Details OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. The new Android tablet comes with a large 12.1-inch 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, 5G connectivity, and a massive 10,050mAh battery.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has finally launched the new Pad Go 2 in the Indian market. The tablet is a mid-range Android tablet from the company, which aims at streaming, multitasking, online education and basic productivity. The device is powered by the OxygenOS 16 operating system, which is currently based on Android 16.

The Pad Go 2 has been designed for people who are looking for work as well as leisure. Users could use it for entertainment as well as productivity for long-lasting battery. Here are the details you must know before making a purchase.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Price and availability

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 26,999

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 29,999

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (Wi-Fi + 5G): Rs 32,999

Launch offers

Rs 2,000 instant bank discount

Rs 1,000 limited-time discount

The effective starting price for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is Rs 23,999

The tablet will officially go on sale from December 18 (2025) via Amazon India, the OnePlus India website and offline stores.

Display and design

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD with up to a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision for a better viewing experience. It comes with 600 nits peak brightness, a 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and slim bezels with an 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is available in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colour options.

Performance and software

The tablet is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and further paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the software side, users get OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) with AI-powered features such as:

AI Writer

AI Recorder

AI Reflection Eraser

The tablet supports Open Canvas, which enables smooth multitasking with split-screen and floating windows, enabling multitasking easily for the users.

Cameras, Audio and Connectivity

The tablet comes with one 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter (which is ideal for video calls and conferences)

It also comes with a quad-speaker setup for a loud and clear audio experience.

Connectivity options further include-

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C

Optional 5G connectivity on select variants

Face Unlock for security

Battery and charging

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is backed by a 10,050 mAh battery, offering up to 15 hours of video playback and up to 60 hours of standby time

With fast charging support, the tablet comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging:

It is capable of a full charge in around 129 minutes

6.5W reverse wired charging

Stylus support

The tablet supports the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo (which is being sold separately from the company). The tablet features 4,096 pressure levels and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is ideal for note-taking and creative tasks.

Is it worth buying?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is one of the best mid-range Android tabs that offers a large and smooth display, extended battery life, simplicity in the software experience, and the convenience of 5G connectivity. It is one of the best options for those looking for a tablet that does not exceed the price of Rs 30,000.