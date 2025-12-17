Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Spotted with 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera and more: Details Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has appeared on a Chinese certification website, revealing key specifications such as a massive 7,000mAh-class battery, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

New Delhi:

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphone in India, and before the launch event, the device has been spotted listed online on the TENAA certification website of China. According to the device listing, there are a number of features of the device that have been revealed.

The phone seen in the spy shots carries the name RMX5130, which rumour suggests to be the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Although it seems to be the Chinese version, the Indian version seems to be similar in core functionalities.

Price in India (Expected)

Even though it is yet to be officially priced by Realme, the expected price of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is set to range between Rs 32,000 and Rs 38,000, taking into consideration its features since it is positioned higher than the Realme 16 Pro 5G.

Display and design details

As per the listing for the certification, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could come with 1.5K resolution along with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, supporting 1.07 billion colours.

The smartphone is expected to come with a premium look, which is being designed by none other than renowned Japanese designerNaoto Fukasawa. In India, the smartphone is expected to arrive in Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple variants.

Processor, software and performance

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G would be fuelled with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, running at a speed of 2.8 GHz. This processor has been developed to provide high performance, which is ideal for gamers, multitasking, and AI capabilities.

In the software department, the smartphone will come with the Android 16 operating system, and Realme has assured that it will get 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Camera configuration: 200MP Primary sensor rumoured

One of the most exciting aspects of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is its cameras. According to TENAA, the device could come equipped with a triple camera module, comprising:

200MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide lens

50MP telephoto camera, 3.5x optical zoom

As for selfie and video calling purposes, the device could come equipped with a 50MP front camera seated inside the hole-punch notch.

Battery and charging

It can also be noticed that battery life is one of the biggest emphases this time. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a 6,850mAh battery, which will probably come with a label of 7,000mAh battery. This will make it one of the largest battery smartphones in its category. Fast-charging details have not been confirmed as of now, but Realme will offer fast charging with high-wattage charging support.

Timeline of launch and its availability in India

Realme recently confirmed the arrival of the Realme 16 Pro series in the Indian market soon. The new lineup of smartphones will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme website in India. The launch date would be announced soon, the source added.