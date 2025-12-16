Honor Power 2 tipped to bring biggest smartphone battery ever! Leaks Honor Power 2 is tipped to launch in China in January 2026 with a massive 10080mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. Leaks suggest a 1.5K flat display, new colour options, and notable upgrades over the first Honor Power smartphone.

New Delhi:

There appears to be work being done by Honor on the sequel to its battery-centric smartphone offering, the Honor Power, launched in China this year. With regard to these latest leaks, it appears that the Honor Power 2 will set new heights for battery life and performance.

If the recently leaked information is indeed correct, then the battery on the Honor Power 2 could be one of the biggest ones ever used on a consumer smartphone and would be a definite attraction for those wanting a battery-centric device.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared important details about a smartphone codenamed “Saber”, which is said to be the Honor Power 2. According to reports, the device is set to go official in China in January 2026.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding this phone or its launch plans by Honor yet. Therefore, the information listed above should also be considered a leak.

Honor Power 2 display and design details

The display of the upcoming Honor Power 2 is rumoured to be an LTPS flat screen of 6.79 inches with a resolution of 1.5K, which translates to a pixel resolution of 1,200 x 2,640 pixels.

In regard to colour choice, the cell phone could be available in:

Snow White

Midnight Black

Sunrise Orange

These colours suggest that the design encompasses both traditional and bold elements.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset confirmed

Unlike its previous model, which comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the Honor Power 2 is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. Even though the processor has not been officially released, it is expected to cater to the upper mid-range segment and will offer better processing and power management.

This development is also an indication that Honor is shifting its attention to MediaTek-powered smartphones.

Massive 10,080mAh battery with 80W fast charging support

The greatest thing about the Honor Power 2 is that it sports a battery of 10,080 mAh, which is a drastic leap over the existing 8,000 mAh battery of its forerunner, the Honor Power.

Notwithstanding this massive battery capacity, the device is expected to offer a fast charge process of up to 80W using a wired connector. This implies that even with this large battery capacity, the Honor Power 2 will have fast charging capabilities.

Camera setup (Expected)

The camera in the Honor Power 2 may possess the following features:

50MP main rear camera

16MP Front-Facing Camera for Selfies and Video Calls

Although the camera hardware does not appear to be very impressive, software optimisation could help Honor achieve decent performance in this area as well.

How it stacks up to Honor Power

To remember, the basic Honor Power bundle includes:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor

Backed by a 8000mAh 66W Fast charging

Up to 12GB RAM

512GB Storage

In that case, if the leaks prove true, it can be said that the Honor Power 2 will come with an improved battery, faster charging, and an upgraded chipset. These features mean that it will be an upgrade for sure.

What it means for Indian users

Even though the Honor Power 2 is set for a Chinese market debut at the moment, these battery-centric smartphones are also gaining popularity in the Indian market. If released here, they might prove useful for people who want batteries that last all day long but are unwilling to spend the price for a premium smartphone.