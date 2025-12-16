PM Modi arrives in Ethiopia, PM Abiy Ali drives him to hotel in special gesture On the way, Ethiopian PM took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian PM’s special gestures show remarkable respect for the PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Ethiopia on the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour. PM of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali received him at the Addis Ababa airport. In a unique gesture, he also drove PM Modi to the hotel. On the way, he took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian PM’s special gestures show remarkable respect for the PM.

PM Modi to address Joint Session of Ethiopian Parliament

In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

He will also be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India–Ethiopia bilateral ties.

“As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs had said ahead of his visit. PM Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora during the two-day visit.

After Ethiopia, PM Modi will visit Oman

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan, and he will visit Oman next on the third leg of this three-nation tour. The visit comes amid expanding India–Ethiopia engagement, with Ethiopia viewed as an important and reliable partner for India in Africa and across the Global South. Official engagements during the visit are expected to give further momentum to bilateral cooperation in several key areas.

Prime Minister Modi’s Ethiopia visit follows his trip to Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed, focusing on political engagement, development partnership, trade, investment and people-to-people ties. Both leaders are expected to reiterate their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation as partners in the Global South, according to a statement.

