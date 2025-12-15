PM Modi begins four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman | What's on agenda In his departure statement, the prime minister said India shares "age-old civilizational ties and extensive contemporary bilateral relations" with the three countries.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on his three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman during which he will meet the top leaders of the above-mentioned countries in a bid to strengthen India's bilateral ties with them. In his departure statement, the prime minister said India shares "age-old civilizational ties and extensive contemporary bilateral relations" with the three countries.

PM Modi's Jordan visit

In his first leg of the four-day visit, PM Modi will go to Jordan where he will meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. His visit marks 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan and it would aim at strengthening the bilateral engagement between the two nations.

He also meet with Indian diaspora there, who he said have "made significant contributions to India–Jordan relations".

Visit to Ethiopia

From Amman, PM Modi will go to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and also meet the Indian diaspora there. The prime minister will also address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

"I will also have the privilege to address the Joint Session of Parliament, where I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South," PM Modi said.

PM's Oman visit

In the final leg of his three-nation visit, PM Modi will go to Sultanate of Oman on invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Oman, and it is considered as the most important visit of his three-nation tour.

His visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Oman, he said, adding that he will also address the Indian diaspora there.

"In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship," he said.

ALSO READ - PM Modi strongly condemns terrorist attack in Australia, says 'India has zero tolerance towards terrorism'