Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma, list of most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history IPL 2026 auction witnessed records being broken as Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma became the most expensive uncapped players in the history of the auctions. From Veer, Sharma to Avesh Khan, here is a list of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

New Delhi:

Uncapped Indian stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma etched their names into the history books during the IPL 2026 auction as they fetched record sums of Rs 14.20 crore each. The two players have become the most expensive uncapped players in the history of the auctions. The record previously belonged to Avesh Khan.

Veer broke the record first when he was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore. He went past the mark of Avesh, who was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore during the 2022 mega auction. Meanwhile, Kartik equalled the record later as he was sold at the same price, and interestingly, it was CSK who bought him.

List of most expensive uncapped players in IPL auctions:

1 - Prashant Veer: Rs 14.20 crore, sold to CSK in 2026 auction

2 - Kartik Sharma: Rs 14.20 crore, sold to CSK in 2026 auction

3 - Avesh Khan: Rs 10 crore, sold to LSG in 2022 auction

4 - Krishnappa Gowtham: 9.25 crore, sold to CSK in 2021 auction

5 - Shahrukh Khan: Rs 9 crore, sold to PBKS in 2022 auction

Who are Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma?

Prashant Veer is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can be a long-term replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. He is a 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh player, who has impressed many during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kartik is a middle-order batter and has showcased his power-hitting skills in domestic cricket as well. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played five matches and scored 133 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 160.24 and can prove to be a superb finisher for CSK in their line-up.