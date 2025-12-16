ChatGPT gets Adobe power: Photoshop, Express and Acrobat now work inside the chat window ChatGPT users can now access Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Adobe Acrobat directly within the chat window- thanks to a new collaboration between Adobe and OpenAI. This integration enables the user to edit images, design creatives, and work with PDFs without leaving ChatGPT.

Adobe has teamed up with OpenAI to bring its most popular tools for creation directly into the interface of ChatGPT. With this latest update, it has become possible for users to use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Adobe Acrobat from within the interface of ChatGPT without having to shift between various applications or open various tabs.

This is expected to have a major positive impact on the productivity of content developers, students, and other users of the ChatGPT service.

What are the available apps in ChatGPT?

With this new integration, the following Adobe tools will now be accessible to ChatGPT users:

Adobe Photoshop – for image editing and creative effects

Adobe Express – for quick designs like posters, social media posts, thumbnails, and animations

Adobe Acrobat - for dealing with PDF files, such as reading, editing, and summarising documents

Users will only have to write the name of the application in ChatGPT, along with what they intend to do.

What can you do with Photoshop in ChatGPT?

It is possible to do the following functions in Photoshop within the ChatGPT interface:

Adjustment of brightness, contrast, and colours

Removing or changing backgrounds

Using creative effects such as Glow or Glitch

Quick image enhancements during chatting

Many of the features offered in Photoshop can be used without needing to log in. This will make it even simpler for casual users.

Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat

Perfect for Quick Work

It is perfect for those people who want to create social media graphics, posters, banners, or animated videos instantly using the Adobe Express tool.

Adobe Acrobat provides assistance to users to deal with PDFs effectively, for example, for editing and document-related operations. When it comes to Express and Adobe Acrobat, users will have to log in through their Adobe account.

Adobe reveals this service can be accessed for free in regions where the OpenAI Apps SDK service is offered. Unfortunately, this service is not accessible in the UK and EU regions yet. With the new integration, Adobe will benefit from the user base of over 800 million ChatGPT users worldwide.

Will your work be saved automatically?

Adobe has further explained that when content is created or edited within ChatGPT, it will be automatically saved to Adobe Creative Cloud. Users can export their work to Adobe apps later on if desired.

Why this update matters

This integration between Adobe and OpenAI increases the power of ChatGPT, which is now being used as a one-stop platform for chat, create, edit, and document work. This upgrade could be a time-saving and hassle-free experience for Indians, especially students, creative people, and professionals.