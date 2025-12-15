MacBook Air (2025) with M4 chip gets big price cut in India, now available under Rs 91000 Apple’s MacBook Air (2025), powered by the M4 chi,p is now available in India at its lowest price yet. Listed on Amazon, the laptop is selling with discounts of up to Rs 10,000, along with additional bank offers.

New Delhi:

Apple updated the MacBook Air in India earlier this year (2025) with its M4 processor, which provides better performance and efficiency to its best-selling lineup of laptops. Apple is not expected to launch an M5-powered MacBook Air anytime soon, so the current M4 variant remains a good performer with flawless real-world performance. Months after its launch, the laptop is finally available at a considerable discount in India, and here's the best time to get it.

Discount details of MacBook Air M4 (2025) in India

The listed price of the 13-inch MacBook Air (2025) with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage on Amazon is Rs 90,900 against its launch price of Rs 99,900. That’s a straight Rs 10,000 price cut for one of the best laptops available in the market right now, and it is the lowest price in the last 30 days, according to Amazon’s pricing history.

However, the maximum discount applies only to the Starlight colour variant. Other colour options are also discounted, but by a smaller margin. The Sky Blue and Midnight variants are priced at Rs 92,900, while the Silver option is now pegged at Rs 94,990.

For those requiring more storage, the 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD variant is available at Rs 1,11,900, down from its official price of Rs 1,19,900.

Besides the price cut, Amazon is providing an instant Rs 5,000 discount for purchases made using ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, thereby improving the overall deal value.

MacBook Air (2025) with M4 chip: Key specifications

The MacBook Air, powered by Apple's M4 chip with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, ensures seamless multitasking, faster app launching, and improved AI-enabled performance compared to prior Intel and M1-based models.

The laptop comes with a 13-inch Super Retina display that comes with a 2,560×1,664 pixel resolution, 224 ppi pixel density and up to 500 nits of brightness.

The latest MacBook Air model supports connecting up to two external 6K displays, making it a decent choice for productivity-focused users.

Battery, audio and connectivity

The MacBook Air 2025 is backed by a 53.8 Wh battery, which could last for a day easily and support fast charging up to 70W. The base variant supports a 30W USB Type-C adapter.

For audio services, it offers a quad-speaker setup for Spatial Audio, along with a three-microphone array for voice calls to bring better clarity.

On the connectivity front, the MacBook supports Wi-Fi 6E, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 4 ports, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe 3 charging and Touch ID for secure authentication.

Should you buy the MacBook now or wait?

The MacBook Air (2025) M4 has received a decent price cut and has become one of the best premium laptops under the Rs 1 lakh range in India. It is considered to be an excellent choice for students, content creators and working professionals, up for grabs with its lightweight yet powerful solution and long-term software support.