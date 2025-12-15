Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock multiple rewards for free

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has come up with a new set of redeeming codes. The latest codes will enable the players to obtain in-game rewards without spending any money or diamonds. These redeem codes could be used to acquire everything from gun skins to gloo wall bundles, emotes, and items related to in-game characters.
Although the game is considered an advanced version of Free Fire, both retained excitement in getting their premium loot through limited codes, thus making every loot day a mini-event for players.
Free Fire Max redeem codes on December 15, 2025
Here is the list of codes which are working for today:
- FGYHJT6U6I5O
- LKJHGFDSAQ2W
- RTYUIO1P5LKM
- CVBN45QWERTY
- FVBNM7JIUYT2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- ZXCASQ3W2E3R
- FFDTR9HY6TG5
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- MNBVCX5Z0LKJ
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- YUIPK8JHGFD4
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- WERTG4YHFVB5
- FFMC2SJLZ3AW
- HGFDS6AP2O1I
- GFDS78POIUAS
- FDRSX4CYHXZ8
Players must remember that these codes have a time limit and can be used for a maximum of 24 hours, which means they have to work quickly.
Tips and rules:
Here are a few things you should keep in mind before you redeem:
- One can redeem each code only once in an account
- Unregistered accounts for guests will not be considered.
- Rewards will be received in-game via the in-game mailbox.
- Some of these codes might be region-specific or limited to accounts.
As a consequence, for players who are passionate about collecting bundles, weapon skins, or gloo walls, these small time-bound drops become an effortless way for them to improve their arsenal without needing to access their wallets.
Process to claim Free Fire Max redeem codes:
The Rewards Redemption site will make available these rewards for redemption to the players, and this will be facilitated by Garena. It will not be possible for players to redeem the reward without using this Rewards Redemption site because, via this site, players
- Go to this site: reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with an account linked to Free Fire Max: Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK.
- The redeem code is put in the box.
- Click Confirm
Look for these items in your in-game mailbox.
But there is a twist!
The guests will not be able to redeem codes; therefore, players have to connect their accounts before attempting to claim a reward.
