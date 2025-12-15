Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock multiple rewards for free Garena Free Fire Max gaming codes will let the players enjoy free in-game rewards which will help the player to have better, enhanced and smooth gameplay with new gun skins, free diamonds, costumes, pets and more.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has come up with a new set of redeeming codes. The latest codes will enable the players to obtain in-game rewards without spending any money or diamonds. These redeem codes could be used to acquire everything from gun skins to gloo wall bundles, emotes, and items related to in-game characters.

Although the game is considered an advanced version of Free Fire, both retained excitement in getting their premium loot through limited codes, thus making every loot day a mini-event for players.

Free Fire Max redeem codes on December 15, 2025

Here is the list of codes which are working for today:

FGYHJT6U6I5O LKJHGFDSAQ2W RTYUIO1P5LKM CVBN45QWERTY FVBNM7JIUYT2 FFPURTXQFKX3 ZXCASQ3W2E3R FFDTR9HY6TG5 BNML12ZXCVBN FFYNCXG2FNT4 QWER89ASDFGH FF6WN9QSFTHX JHGF01LKJHGF MNBVCX5Z0LKJ RDNAFV2KX2CQ FFSGT9KNQXT6 FF4MTXQPFDZ9 YUIPK8JHGFD4 FFMTYQPXFGX6 FFDMNQX9KGX2 XF4S9KCW7KY2 WERTG4YHFVB5 FFMC2SJLZ3AW HGFDS6AP2O1I GFDS78POIUAS FDRSX4CYHXZ8

Players must remember that these codes have a time limit and can be used for a maximum of 24 hours, which means they have to work quickly.

Tips and rules:

Here are a few things you should keep in mind before you redeem:

One can redeem each code only once in an account

Unregistered accounts for guests will not be considered.

Rewards will be received in-game via the in-game mailbox.

Some of these codes might be region-specific or limited to accounts.

As a consequence, for players who are passionate about collecting bundles, weapon skins, or gloo walls, these small time-bound drops become an effortless way for them to improve their arsenal without needing to access their wallets.

Process to claim Free Fire Max redeem codes:

The Rewards Redemption site will make available these rewards for redemption to the players, and this will be facilitated by Garena. It will not be possible for players to redeem the reward without using this Rewards Redemption site because, via this site, players

Go to this site: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with an account linked to Free Fire Max: Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK.

The redeem code is put in the box.

Click Confirm

Look for these items in your in-game mailbox.

But there is a twist!

The guests will not be able to redeem codes; therefore, players have to connect their accounts before attempting to claim a reward.