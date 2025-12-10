WhatsApp begins rolling out Ads in Status and Channels: How it affects you

WhatsApp has continued its efforts to show ads across more parts of the app, and it appears to be starting with the Updates tab. Many have started to notice advertisements in the Status and Channels section, per Meta's announcement earlier this summer. With the rollout, WhatsApp says it's helping users find new businesses while providing a place for brands to promote products directly.
Ads will show only within statuses and channels
WhatsApp began informing users about the arrival of ads. They do not show up in either private chats or calls. Ads are placed only in two sections:
- Status
- Channels
This change is confirmed by a pop-up message seen by many users, while the company ensured that personal chats continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption. A similar alert was received by a team member at Gadgets 360, showing wider testing in India.
How Ads will work on WhatsApp
The platform is similarly integrating ads into both Instagram Stories and Facebook: when users view a status update or scroll through channels, they may see a sponsored message.
Users can:
- Tap to view the advertiser’s profile.
- Hide the ad
- Report inappropriate ads
- Access more information about the promoted product or service
This will, in turn, allow businesses to start direct conversations with potential customers, strengthening WhatsApp as a marketing channel.
What data will WhatsApp use to show Ads?
According to Meta, WhatsApp will use the following limited and non-private data:
- Country or city
- Device language
- Channels followed
- Engagement with Channel content
- Ads clicked previously in Status or Channels.
Also, WhatsApp explicitly communicates that it will not use:
- Private conversations
- Calls
- Locations shared in chats
- Contacts
- Group membership
Personal messages remain fully encrypted and untouched for advertisement purposes.
How to manage or hide WhatsApp Ads
The users can manage their ad preferences via
Settings > Accounts Centre > Account settings > Ad preferences
To hide unwanted advertisements: Channel ads:
- Tap the Sponsored label
- Then select Hide ad to hide Status ads
- Tap the three-dot menu
- Hide ad
WhatsApp's push towards monetisation
The company has been trying to monetise WhatsApp for years, and it aligns the platform with Facebook and Instagram, where ads are deeply integrated into both platforms. Since over 2 billion users rely on WhatsApp globally, the introduction of ads provides major revenue potential for Meta.
For now, ads are rolling out gradually, but a full-scale global launch is soon expected.