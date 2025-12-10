WhatsApp begins rolling out Ads in Status and Channels: How it affects you WhatsApp is preparing to expand ads across its Status and Channels sections, allowing more users to see sponsored content inside the Updates tab. While ads won’t appear in private chats, they will help promote businesses and allow users to discover products or services.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has continued its efforts to show ads across more parts of the app, and it appears to be starting with the Updates tab. Many have started to notice advertisements in the Status and Channels section, per Meta's announcement earlier this summer. With the rollout, WhatsApp says it's helping users find new businesses while providing a place for brands to promote products directly.

Ads will show only within statuses and channels

WhatsApp began informing users about the arrival of ads. They do not show up in either private chats or calls. Ads are placed only in two sections:

Status

Channels

This change is confirmed by a pop-up message seen by many users, while the company ensured that personal chats continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption. A similar alert was received by a team member at Gadgets 360, showing wider testing in India.

How Ads will work on WhatsApp

The platform is similarly integrating ads into both Instagram Stories and Facebook: when users view a status update or scroll through channels, they may see a sponsored message.

Users can:

Tap to view the advertiser’s profile.

Hide the ad

Report inappropriate ads

Access more information about the promoted product or service

This will, in turn, allow businesses to start direct conversations with potential customers, strengthening WhatsApp as a marketing channel.

What data will WhatsApp use to show Ads?

According to Meta, WhatsApp will use the following limited and non-private data:

Country or city

Device language

Channels followed

Engagement with Channel content

Ads clicked previously in Status or Channels.

Also, WhatsApp explicitly communicates that it will not use:

Private conversations

Calls

Locations shared in chats

Contacts

Group membership

Personal messages remain fully encrypted and untouched for advertisement purposes.

How to manage or hide WhatsApp Ads

The users can manage their ad preferences via

Settings > Accounts Centre > Account settings > Ad preferences

To hide unwanted advertisements: Channel ads:

Tap the Sponsored label

Then select Hide ad to hide Status ads

Tap the three-dot menu

Hide ad

WhatsApp's push towards monetisation

The company has been trying to monetise WhatsApp for years, and it aligns the platform with Facebook and Instagram, where ads are deeply integrated into both platforms. Since over 2 billion users rely on WhatsApp globally, the introduction of ads provides major revenue potential for Meta.

For now, ads are rolling out gradually, but a full-scale global launch is soon expected.