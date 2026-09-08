Ai+ Nova 2 Power specifications revealed ahead of India launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7100, 7000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Ai+ is gearing up to bring the Nova 2 Power to its smartphone lineup in India. Flipkart already has a dedicated product page live, so you can check out some of its specs and design details—even though the company’s keeping the exact launch date under wraps for now.

What stands out? The Nova 2 Power is all about battery life and smooth everyday performance. It’s coming in two RAM/storage versions and five eye-catching colours.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power: Design and colours

The smartphone has a rear camera module that is raised and rounded, with two big circular camera rings—plus an LED flash. You will spot the Ai+ branding down near the bottom of the back panel, and the side power button pops with a bold red accent. For colours, you get plenty of options like:

Blue Fusion

Blue Gold Fusion

Deep Purple

Midnight Black

Ocean Green

7,000mAh battery with 33W charging

Ai+ Nova 2 Power is backed by a massive 7,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, which is further backed by 33W fast charging. They say you will get all-day use on just one charge, but still no word on exactly how fast as it will change based on how the battery holds up over time.

Performance-wise, the Nova 2 Power runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. While Ai+ has not shared detailed performance info yet, we do know that it will be shipped with their nxtQ OS. That’s their own software, but we’re still waiting for details about the AI features.

For storage, you can pick between 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. No surprises, just straightforward options.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power: Price and variants

The Nova 2 Power joins the rest of the Nova 2 series, like the Nova 2 5G and the Nova 2 Ultra 5G, which launched earlier this year starting at Rs 8,999 and Rs 16,999. Those models offer big 6.7-inch screens, dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, and 6,000mAh batteries.

Expect more details soon, as AI+ has not yet announced pricing or the exact launch date, but that info’s likely coming before the official debut in India.

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