Gmail storage full? Here’s how to free up space without losing important data

New Delhi:

When your Gmail account gets full, you stop getting new emails, and it does not stop there – your other Google services, like Drive, Docs and Photos, take a hit too. But do not start deleting things blindly. You need to figure out what’s actually using up all that space. Check for those old, massive emails with heavy attachments that you no longer need, then clear out your spam and trash folders, and make backups of anything important before making cuts.

Why does Gmail say that you are out of storage?

Well, your Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos all draw from the same storage pool. So, even if you do not get many emails, a pile-up of giant Drive files or endless high-res photos can fill your storage fast.

Before you start deleting, open your storage settings and see which service is hogging the most space.

Tackle Gmail first

Use the search bar in Gmail and try typing ‘larger:10M’ to pull up messages bigger than 10MB. Adjust the number up or down depending on how much space you want back. Go through these emails carefully. If you spot important attachments, save them somewhere safe, then delete the email.

Now, here’s a detail people often miss:

Deleted emails hang out in your Trash for a while and still count toward your limit. Open the Trash and hit "Empty Trash now" if you are sure that you do not need anything left in there.

Do the same with your Spam folder – but take a quick look for anything important you don’t want to lose.

Google Drive:

Drive files can gobble up storage before you even realise it. Sort your files by size and get rid of hefty videos, zip archives, and documents you do not need anymore. If there is anything you might need later, download it first. Do not forget to empty your Drive trash, or those files will keep taking up space.

Google Photos:

Google Photos deserves a quick review too, especially if you back up a tonne of videos or take lots of high-resolutions pictures and videos.

You must delete duplicates or anything you know you do not want, but make sure you have backups elsewhere for anything irreplaceable.

And if you are not sure an email is safe to delete, then do not take the risk.

Download what you need

Forward details to another email account

Or just archive messages

Archiving does not save space, but it will keep your inbox tidy. You only reclaim space by actually deleting things.

Google One:

If you want to streamline this whole process, check out Google One’s storage management tools. They show you exactly what is eating up space across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

Expand gmail storage:

In case you regularly run out of space or limit, then you must expand the storage by paying a little fee every month.

Overall, take a systematic approach and do not just go on a deleting spree. Clean up what you do not need, back up what matters, and consider paying for a little more room if your digital life keeps expanding.

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