Important Gmail emails going to spam? Here's the simple setting that can fix it

New Delhi:

Gmail, a free web-based email service provided by Google, runs the show for most of us. We use it for emails, job offers, banking alerts, school assignments, and everything in between. So when you find important messages or emails getting dumped into the Spam folder instead of your inbox, then that is more than just annoying, messing up your day without warning.

Why do important emails end up in Spam?

Gmail leans hard on its AI-powered spam filters. They usually catch true junk mail, but sometimes they get it wrong and toss out messages you actually need. Maybe the sender’s new, maybe the email looks a little too much like a promotion, or maybe you—or someone else—have marked similar emails as spam before. Sometimes the filters just misfire. It happens.

The good news is that you can take control and teach Gmail who you trust.

How to stop important emails from going to Spam

Caught an important email in Spam? Do not panic. Just do this:

1. Open Gmail on your computer.

2. Hit “More” on the left, then click “Spam.”

3. Find the email and open it.

4. At the top, click “Not spam.”

Gmail should start remembering the sender and let them into your Inbox next time.

Want a long-term solution? Make a Gmail filter

If you keep getting emails from the same person or business, set up a filter—it’s almost like telling Gmail, "Hey, leave these alone. They’re with me."

Here’s how to set it up (use your computer for this part):

1. Open Gmail.

2. In the search bar, click the little Show Search Options icon.

3. Type in the email of senders, in the “From” section.

4. There, click 'Create filter'.

5. Then you need to check on “Never send it to Spam” box.

6. Hit “Create filter” to finish.

Now, Gmail will not send future emails from that address to Spam.

How about the Gmail app?

On your phone or tablet, things are a little more limited—you can’t make filters, but you can still mark emails as not spam:

1. Open the Gmail app.

2. Tap the Menu, head to the Spam folder.

3. Open the email in question.

4. Tap the three dots (More menu), then tap “Report not spam.”

One extra tip: Add the sender to your Contacts. Gmail usually trusts emails from people saved in your address book.

Remember, filters need a computer

You cannot create email filters from the mobile app yet. If you want that set-and-forget fix, hop on a computer, log into Gmail and set it up there.

Overall, the legit emails as ‘Not spam’, create filters for the ones that really matter, and save important contacts. That way, Gmail learns who you trust—and your critical emails actually land where you’ll see them.