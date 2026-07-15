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ENG vs ARG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi eyes third career final, England their first since 1966

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

England face defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final for a place in the final against Spain. Thomas Tuchel’s side aim for their first final since 1966, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina chase a second straight World Cup title. Check live updates.

Harry Kane (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
Harry Kane (left) and Lionel Messi (right) Image Source : AFP
Atlanta:

England take on Argentina in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. The high-voltage affair will bring together two nations with a deep World Cup history as they compete for a place against Spain in the final on July 19.

England arrive at the semi-final stage after a strong knockout run under manager Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions have shown defensive stability and attacking variety throughout the tournament, with captain Harry Kane leading the frontline and Jude Bellingham continuing to play a key role in midfield. Tuchel has also shown his willingness to make bold tactical decisions, including handing Morgan Rogers a starting role against Argentina after his influential contribution as a substitute in the quarter-final against Norway.

Argentina, on the other hand, enter the contest as the defending world champions, having won their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. Lionel Scaloni’s side have maintained their reputation for handling pressure matches, combining experienced players with younger talents throughout their campaign. Lionel Messi remains the focal point of Argentina’s attack, while their ability to control possession and manage game situations has been a defining feature of their recent success.

The fixture carries added significance because of the rivalry between the two countries. Their previous World Cup meetings have produced some of the tournament’s most memorable moments, including Argentina’s famous victories in 1986 and England’s quarter-final win in 2002.

Meanwhile, England’s challenge will be to contain Argentina’s creativity while exploiting spaces behind their defence. Argentina will look to use their experience in major knockout matches to unsettle England.

The winner will meet Spain in the final after the European side defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final. England are chasing their first World Cup final appearance since 1966, while Argentina are aiming to move closer to becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the men’s World Cup title.

 

Live updates :ENG vs ARG FIFA World Cup Live: England vs Argentina score, commentary, tactical analysis, highlight, reaction

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  • 12:15 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Head to head battle!

    England and Argentina have faced each other 14 times across competitive fixtures and friendly matches. England hold the advantage with six victories compared to Argentina’s three, while five encounters have ended in draws. They last faced each other in 2005. It means, Lionel Messi never played against England in his career. 

  • 12:12 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tuchel explains Reece James, Djed Spence's return

    "They are specialists. They deserve to play. Reece has the quality to play at the highest level. He does not show any nerves. Djed, we want his speed and agility. He impressed in the last matches from the bench. We want the full-backs to be involved in the attack, that's why, Tuchel explains. 

  • 12:07 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina's route to semis:

    Argentina topped Group J by beating Algeria, Austria and Jordan. In the round of 32, they were pushed to their limits before squeezing past Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time and came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a controversial last-16 contest, which drew allegations of officiating bias. Against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, Argentina again played a full 120 minutes before securing a 3-1 win after extra time.

  • 12:05 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Don't mix football with politics, says Scaloni

    "It is a soccer match; we shouldn’t confuse the two," Scaloni insisted when faced with this clash of sport and politics. Meanwhile, Atlanta police have tightened security plans. The officials consider a potentially high-risk event because of the historic rivalry between the two nations. The arrangements are designed to ensure the safety of players, officials and thousands of supporters expected at the stadium.

     

  • 12:02 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why Morgan Rogers start on the right?

    "It's a feeling from the coach -- a gut feeling. I feel that he has something special to give today. I felt he was very strong in the match against Norway. In between, he had outstanding training sessions to follow up on that performance. It's just a feeling," Thomas Tuchel explained. 

  • 12:00 AM (IST)Jul 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England's journey to semi-final:

    Group stage

    WON 4-2 vs. Croatia

    DREW 0-0 vs. Ghana

    WON 2-0 vs. Panama

    Round of 32

    WON 2-1 vs. Congo DR

    Round of 16

    WON 3-2 vs. Mexico

    Quarterfinal:

    WON 2-1 (AET) vs. Norway

  • 11:59 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tuchel wants England to peak vs Argentina

    "It is just my first World Cup as a coach, and it is very rare that you fly through a tournament and everything falls into place from match to match. We will prepare for the best version of Argentina – we expect and demand the best of ourselves. We have not peaked yet, but tomorrow’s match will bring the best out of us and we are excited," Tuchel said. 

  • 11:58 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina playing XI:

    Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

  • 11:57 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England playing XI:

    Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

  • 11:52 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ENGLAND VS ARGENTINA TONIGHT!

    England take on Argentina in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The winner of the match will take on Spain in the summit clash on the night of July 19. Both teams have announced their playing XIs for the high-voltage clash as they are currently engaged in light drills. 

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