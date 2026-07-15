ENG vs ARG FIFA World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi eyes third career final, England their first since 1966

Atlanta:

England take on Argentina in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. The high-voltage affair will bring together two nations with a deep World Cup history as they compete for a place against Spain in the final on July 19.

England arrive at the semi-final stage after a strong knockout run under manager Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions have shown defensive stability and attacking variety throughout the tournament, with captain Harry Kane leading the frontline and Jude Bellingham continuing to play a key role in midfield. Tuchel has also shown his willingness to make bold tactical decisions, including handing Morgan Rogers a starting role against Argentina after his influential contribution as a substitute in the quarter-final against Norway.

Argentina, on the other hand, enter the contest as the defending world champions, having won their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. Lionel Scaloni’s side have maintained their reputation for handling pressure matches, combining experienced players with younger talents throughout their campaign. Lionel Messi remains the focal point of Argentina’s attack, while their ability to control possession and manage game situations has been a defining feature of their recent success.

The fixture carries added significance because of the rivalry between the two countries. Their previous World Cup meetings have produced some of the tournament’s most memorable moments, including Argentina’s famous victories in 1986 and England’s quarter-final win in 2002.

Meanwhile, England’s challenge will be to contain Argentina’s creativity while exploiting spaces behind their defence. Argentina will look to use their experience in major knockout matches to unsettle England.

The winner will meet Spain in the final after the European side defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final. England are chasing their first World Cup final appearance since 1966, while Argentina are aiming to move closer to becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the men’s World Cup title.