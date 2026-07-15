Madan Mitra targets Abhishek Banerjee with 'TMC is not one person's party' jibe after quitting key posts

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party, accusing its leadership of sidelining senior leaders and focusing excessively on promoting Abhishek Banerjee. His exit comes amid political churn in West Bengal and has added to speculation over developments within the ruling party.

Speaking after his resignation, Mitra said he had stepped down from all party committees as he no longer felt he could function effectively within the organisation. He also claimed that several long-time associates of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were leaving the party over similar concerns.

Why Madan Mitra resigned

Explaining his decision, Mitra said, "I resigned because I was no longer able to work effectively within Mamata Banerjee's TMC. I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party...I raised these concerns with Mamata Banerjee on several occasions, but they were not addressed. In my view, Abhishek Banerjee wants decisions to be made solely on his terms and does not allow others to play a meaningful role. As a result, I believe the party's position is weakening."

However, Mitra also defended Abhishek Banerjee against criticism over investigations by central agencies. He argued that allegations against Abhishek had become a convenient political narrative and pointed out that even his family had faced scrutiny.

Referring to the investigations, Mitra said, "Abhishek's wife could even go to the CBI office carrying their one-and-a-half-year-old child. Don't you remember that? She was also summoned while she was doing a Facebook Live. There are 25 to 30 cases against him. If he had compromised a little, he would not have had to face all this."

He added that Abhishek continued to fight despite the pressure, saying, "He is fighting like a lion. This generation will continue that struggle because they have another 50 years in politics."

Mitra also criticised the handling of the recent rape and murder case in Baruipur. Referring to the victim's mother's appeal, he questioned why people protesting for justice were allegedly being targeted while, according to him, those responsible had not been brought to justice.

"How long will this continue? The victim's mother asked whether people are no longer allowed to protest. Don't be afraid, mother. We are all with you. There will be protests," he said.

Mamata Banerjee responds

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee reacted to Mitra's resignation while addressing the issue of leaders leaving the party.

She said, "Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatened. Even today, one man left. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say - those who want to leave, please do. If I can restart (the party) in 2006, I can do it in 2026."

Banerjee also alleged that some party leaders were facing pressure and threats, but maintained that the TMC would continue its political journey despite defections.

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