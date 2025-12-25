Gmail users can now change their mail address: Google rolls out new feature, here's how to do it Google is set to introduce a new feature allowing users to change their account email addresses. This rollout will offer greater flexibility for those looking to refresh an outdated or undesirable username.

New Delhi:

Google is introducing a long-awaited feature for millions of Gmail users worldwide: the ability to change their email addresses. This feature allows users to modify their existing addresses under specific conditions set by Google. It is aimed at offering more flexibility for those seeking a more personalised or professional username.

Who can change their email address?

According to a report by 9to5Google, the ability to change an address depends on how the account was originally created:

Third-Party Accounts: Users who created a Google account using a non-Google email (such as Yahoo or Outlook) will have the flexibility to update their linked Gmail address.

Standard Gmail Accounts: There is a common misconception that all accounts are eligible; however, Google’s support guidelines suggest that strictly established @gmail.com addresses may still face limitations.

The rollout was first spotted by the Google Pixel Hub group on Telegram. Google has clarified that while you can change the primary email address used for logging in, the old address will remain linked to the account to ensure no data is lost.

Rules and conditions for the change

To maintain security and prevent platform abuse, Google has implemented several strict guidelines for this new feature:

Dual Delivery: After a change, you will continue to receive emails sent to both your new and old addresses.

Data Integrity: Changing your email address will not affect any data saved to your Google account, including Google Photos, Drive files, and existing emails.

Time Restrictions: Users are permitted to change their email address only once every 12 months.

Lifetime Limits: A Google account's email address can be changed a maximum of four times in total.

Gmail-Specific Limits: For addresses specifically ending in @gmail.com, the change limit is capped at three times.

Username Security: Your old username remains "reserved". This means that even after you change your address, no one else can claim your old username, ensuring your identity remains protected.

How to check your eligibility for Google’s email change feature

While Google is gradually expanding the ability to modify account handles, the feature is not yet universal. Users can follow these steps to check if their account is eligible for an update:

Access Account Settings: Log in to your Google Account on a desktop browser. Navigate to Personal Information: Locate and click on the "Personal info" tab within the left-hand navigation panel. Review Email Settings: Under the "Contact info" section, select "Email" and then click on "Google Account email". Verify Eligibility: If the system does not allow you to open this setting, the option to change your username is not yet available for your account.

