BSNL delights users with special new year offer: 100GB of bonus data with this plan

New Delhi:

To celebrate Christmas and the New Year, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a series of attractive festive offers. The government-owned telecom operator is providing significantly more data on several popular prepaid plans. Most notably, users of the BiTV prepaid plan are being rewarded with 100GB of free data along with premium digital content. BSNL announced these updates via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

BSNL BiTV Festive Offer

The highlight of the festive season is the BSNL BiTV plan. Available from December 24, 2025, to January 31, 2026, this offer transforms the standard recharge into a complete entertainment package.

Price: Rs 251

Data Bonus: 100GB of free data.

Entertainment: Access to over 400 Live TV channels, including premium selections.

OTT Apps: Subscriptions to over 23 OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more.

Enhanced daily data plans

In addition to the BiTV offer, BSNL has boosted the daily data limits on four of its existing prepaid plans (STV 225, STV 347, STV 485, and PV 2399). During this promotional period, users will receive an extra 500MB of data every day.

Plan Price New Daily Data Previous Data Validity Additional Benefits Rs 225 3GB / day 2.5GB / day 30 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 347 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 50 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 485 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 72 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 2,399 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 365 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day

All the mentioned plans include unlimited voice calling across India, free national roaming, and a quota of 100 free SMS per day. With validity periods ranging from one month to a full year, these offers provide exceptional value for users looking to stay connected throughout 2026.

