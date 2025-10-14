Is your Gmail hacked? A quick guide to seeing all logged-in devices Unauthorised access to your Gmail account could expose you to significant fraud, but you can easily check which devices your account is logged in on.

Gmail is used by all Android smartphone users and is the required way to access the Google Play Store on your device. If your Gmail account is accidentally left logged in on an unfamiliar device, your phone could potentially be accessed remotely. Unauthorised access can lead to breaches of everything from your personal information to banking apps. If you need to find out where your Gmail account is currently logged in, these simple steps can be helpful.

Check logged-in devices

First, go to myaccount.google.com in your PC or phone's browser.

Navigate to the Security option and scroll down.

Next, go to the Your Devices tab and click Manage All Devices.

Here, you'll see all the devices where you have logged into your Gmail account.

If you see a device in this list that doesn't belong to you, click on it and select Sign out.

After that, immediately reset your Gmail password.

Check Gmail activity

To do this, log in to your Gmail account on your PC.

Then, go to your Gmail mail list, scroll all the way down, and click on Details (usually located in the bottom right corner).

A new window will open, displaying details such as the access type, IP address, and more.

If you notice any suspicious activity in your Gmail account, change your Gmail password and secure your account.

Check for third-party misuse

You can also check if your Gmail account is being misused on any third-party website or app.

First, go to your PC or mobile browser and open myaccount.google.com.

Then, click on the Security option.

Here, scroll down to the Signing in to other sites section.

Then, click on the Signing in with Google option.

You can remove apps and websites you've logged in to using your Gmail from this page. If you see any unauthorised or suspicious websites or apps, remove their access immediately.

