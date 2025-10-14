Diwali sale: From budget to premium, top smartTVs available at discount Flipkart and Amazon are currently hosting their Diwali sales, allowing interested buyers to avail discounts on top smart TVs.

New Delhi:

Festival season in India started with the Navratri festival on September 22. With its onset, the country's largest e-commerce platforms, Flipkart and Amazon started their festival sale. These platforms are providing significant discounts of up to 70 percent on televisions. In addition to discounts, platforms are also offering up to 10 percent off on credit card purchases.

Flipkart is offering a 74 percent discount on Foxsky's 55-inch TV. Originally priced at Rs 98,990, it is now available for Rs 24,999 during the sale.

Amazon features a 68 percent discount on TCL's 55-inch 4K TV, which has an MRP of Rs 1,09,990 but is now priced at just Rs 34,990.

Additionally, Acerpure's 55-inch TV is available on Flipkart at a 66 percent discount, with a reduced price of Rs 26,999 from its MRP of Rs 80,990.

TCL's 55-inch TV is currently discounted by 64 percent on Flipkart, going from Rs 93,990 to Rs 32,990.

On Amazon, TCL's 43-inch 4K TV is available at a 62 percent discount, now priced at Rs 19,990 instead of its MRP of Rs 52,990.

Finally, Motorola's 55-inch 4K TV is being offered at a 54 percent discount on Flipkart, priced at Rs 31,999 down from Rs 69,999.

Additionally, shoppers can enjoy an extra 10per cent discount with SBI and HDFC Bank credit cards. Specifically, Flipkart users will receive 10per cent off with an SBI credit card, while Amazon shoppers can avail of the same discount using an HDFC Bank credit card.

