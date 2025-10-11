Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive discount, available for Rs 56,000 on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale Samsung's 200MP camera phone has received a significant price cut and can be purchased for half price during the ongoing Flipkart sale when combined with a bank discount.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has become significantly cheaper once again. This powerful Samsung flagship, which was launched in early 2024 with features like a massive 200MP camera, can now be purchased for nearly half its launch price during Flipkart's ongoing Diwali sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount details

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999. After the base price cut, it is now available at a starting price of Rs 78,899. This model is offered with 12GB or 16GB RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

In addition to the immediate price reduction, Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 2,500 off when using an SBI Bank credit card, further reducing the effective price to Rs 75,575.

Interested buyers can also receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 for trading in their old device. With the maximum exchange value applied, the effective price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra could drop to just Rs 56,000. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

This Samsung flagship boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Performance and Storage:

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It also supports the S-Pen.

Camera:

The device features a versatile quad rear camera setup with a 200MP main camera. The three supporting cameras include a 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera is available.

Battery and Software:

Powering the device is a strong 5000mAh battery that supports both 45W wired and wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 6, which is based on Android 14.

