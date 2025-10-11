iPhone 16 available for Rs 35,000 at Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale with offers: How to get this deal The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is currently live, giving buyers a final chance to purchase the iPhone 16 at a huge discount before supplies are exhausted.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is currently live, running until October 24, 2025. The sale is offering massive discounts on premium smartphones, giving those who were waiting a chance to grab their favourite devices at a huge discount ahead of the Diwali festival.

iPhone 16 deal is back

If you are interested in buying the iPhone 16, the Flipkart sale is once again offering the device with a discount of up to Rs 34,000. Flipkart had previously offered the device at a discount during its Big Billion Days sale, but many buyers missed the opportunity as the device quickly ran out of stock. The e-commerce giant is now offering one more chance for buyers to get their hands on the discounted iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 is currently listed for Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website. However, Flipkart is offering the device for Rs 57,999 during its Big Diwali Sale.

Save even more

In addition to this discounted price, Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 3,000 off with SBI debit and credit cards, reducing the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 54,999.

Buyers can also get an extra discount by exchanging their old device. If your smartphone qualifies for the maximum exchange value of up to Rs 20,000, you could get the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs 34,999. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition and model of your old smartphone.

iPhone 16 specifications

The iPhone 16, which launched last year, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with the Dynamic Island feature and a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP front camera.

The iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 Bionic chipset. Additionally, this model features new AI capabilities, a refreshed design, and includes both a dedicated camera button and an Action button.

