Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood singer, falls on stage while performing at AIIMS Bhopal | Video

New Delhi:

Singer Mohit Chauhan, best known for his songs like Pee Loon, Tum Se Hi, recently performed live at the AIIMS Bhopal. However, his performance took an unexpected turn as the singer tripped on the stage light and fell during his performance

A video of the same showing the musician performing his song 'Nadaan Parinde' from the film Rockstar and falling on the stage after hitting the stage light surfaced online.

It is still unclear whether the singer Mohit Chauhan sustained any injuries. In the now-viral video, the organisers can be seen rushing to the singer to check on him. Social media users were quick to react to the viral video, showing concern about the singer's health.

This is a developing story.