Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun calls Ranveer Singh 'mere sher' in emotional post; latter says 'bas kar pagli'

Actress Sara Arjun, who starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, penned an emotional post for the actor on Monday, December 8, 2025. In the Instagram post, Sara Arjun expressed her gratitude towards her Dhurandhar co-star and praised him for his acting skills. She also described him as "limitless, fearless, fierce."

In response, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bus kar , pagli .. rulaegi ! enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! when you win, I win! (sic)." His heartfelt reply won hearts online.

Ranveer Singh's comment on Sara Arjun's Instagram post.

Sara Arjun pens an emotional note for Ranveer Singh

Sharing pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun wrote a heartfelt and detailed emotional note, "Dearest Ranveer My words will never do justice to what I feel, but I’ll try. They say a true actor is almost superhuman: limitless, fearless, fierce, and you are exactly that. While the world sees your brilliance, I had the privilege of seeing your empathy and generosity every single day. You never led with seniority, you led with sincerity. The most beautiful thing about you is your willingness to be that person for everyone, the one who lifts, who holds, who encourages, who protects, who brings light even on the hardest days. That is what an angel does."

She further added, "You are the rare kind who gets genuinely happy seeing others happy. You celebrated my big days with a joy that often felt even bigger than mine. What I will always hold closest is how you showed up for me. You paid attention, you were present, and you chose care without being asked. You offered support that went far beyond the work. Through you, I saw that true success walks hand in hand with humility. You poured your soul into Dhurandhar. You lifted every scene, every emotion, and every person around you (sic)."

Sara Arjun concluded her note by writing, "You have set the bar impossibly high. I just know you are always going to be my favourite co-actor. It is an honour to be debuting with you. Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar I am so proud of you, and so happy to see the world love you the way you deserve. Always praying and rooting for you With gratitude for the artist you are and the human you choose to be (sic)."

