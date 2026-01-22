Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walks out of Assembly after reading just two lines of speech In a fresh political confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the Congress-led government, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to read portions of the state government’s customary address to the Assembly, objecting to references related to the implementation of the proposed G RAM G Bill.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday concluded address to joint session of state legislature after reading just two lines of speech. The incident was reported at the start of the Budget session, when he was scheduled to deliver the address outlining the government’s policies and priorities. However, Gehlot objected to specific paragraphs referring to the controversial legislation aimed at overhauling the MGNREGA scheme, arguing that the speech amounted to government propaganda.

The move from the Governor came a day after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his address, citing “inaccuracies” in the text. Prior to this, Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar also reportedly omitted portions of his speech, with Raj Bhavan claiming that his suggested changes were not incorporated in the draft.

On the Karnataka assembly's special session on MGNREGA, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "... Who is violating article 176 and 163? All we have stated are facts in our governor's speech... There is not a single lie there, still the governor does not want to read it... Has the governor's office become the BJP office?..." On BJP leader and LoP Legislative Assembly R Ashok's statement, he says, "... The BJP has no common sense... Do they talk about articles 176 and 163?..."

In yet another Governor vs government face-off in a non-BJP ruled state, Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the Governor's address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the central government and its policies, touching upon the "repeal" of MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the Governor, who wanted them to be deleted.

A delegation led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening amid the impasse. The delegation comprised Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Legal Advisor to the CM A S Ponna.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Patil reiterated that the Constitution of India under Article 176(1) very specifically mandates that the speech prepared by the government is to be addressed by the Governor.

The governor's address is nothing but the declaration of the government's policies, programmes and views, he said. "Article 176(1) says that the Governor shall address the joint session and he should address the session in full. The full text of the speech prepared by the cabinet is to be red by the Governor. It is his first responsibility and he is duty bound by the Constitution of India."

"In case the Governor cuts short his speech or doesn't address, it will be a betrayal to the constitution on his part....the government will see what needs to be done if it happens," he added.

