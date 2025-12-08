Box Office collection [December 7, 2025]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 100 cr in 3 days; Tere Ishk Mein holds strong Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days, while Kriti Sanon–Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein remains strong with a Rs 100 crore total as of December 7.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film featured an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

The film faced no major clash from Bollywood, barring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, which started well and is keeping at it at the box office. Find out how much both films earned on Sunday, December 7.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 100 crore in three days

Dhurandhar, Bollywood's big year-end offering, is performing phenomenally at the box office. The film hit it out of the park by becoming one of the fastest Bollywood films to cross Rs 100 crore in just three days. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar opened to Rs 28.60 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 33.10 crore on Saturday. The film earned its highest yet on Sunday, by amassing Rs 44.80 crore. This takes its box office total to Rs 106.50 crore. The film's overseas opening weekend is Rs 34.48 crore (gross). Take a look:

Tere Ishk Mein remains steady

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein is remaining slow and steady at the box office. The film opened to Rs 16 crore and has been staying afloat. Despite Dhurandhar's release, the film earned Rs 6.9 crore on its second Sunday. The film's total nett collection stands at Rs 100 crore.

Dhurandhar Part 2 to release on Eid 2026

On Dhurandhar release day, it was revealed that the film would be released in two parts. While Part 1 will release on December 5, Part 2 will be out on Eid 2026, that is, March 19, 2026. Though the film witnessed no major box office clashes in December, Dhurandhar Part 2 will compete with Yash's Toxic from South and Dhamaal 4 from Bollywood in March.

