Box Office collection [December 6, 2025]: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar booms; Tere Ishk Mein crosses Rs 100 cr Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has raced to Rs 58 crore in just two days, while Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein stays steady at Rs 103.75 crore. Here’s the December 6 box office update.

New Delhi:

December 2025 has turned out to be an exciting month for Bollywood. With the release of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' and multi-starrer 'Dhurandhar', the stakes were as high as they can be. However, the box office collections of the films have pointed to the real winner of this battle.

Keeping up with the trend of jilted lovers and heartbreak sagas, Aanand L. Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein' released on November 28, 2025. The film closed its first week by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar', featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, made over Rs 50 crores in just 2 days following its release on December 5, 2025. Let's get into the details of their Box Office collection.

'Tere Ishk Mein' Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, on the first day itself, 'Tere Ishk Mein' made a whopping Rs 16 crore. In its first week, the film raked in Rs 83.65 crore. Following the release of 'Dhurandhar', 'Tere Ishk Mein' saw a 35 per cent dip, and currently it is standing firm with India's Gross Collection of Rs 103.75 crore.

Also read: Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush delivers fire in a film that eventually loses its spark

'Dhurandhar' box office collection and worldwide earnings

One of the most awaited films of the year, 'Dhurandhar' made a bang right away. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 27 crore, making it the biggest opener for Ranveer Singh. 'Dhurandhar' raked in Rs 31 crore on day two, taking its total to Rs 58 crore. In just two days, the film has already scored a half-century at the box office.

Also read: Dhurandhar Movie Review: No weak links, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller roars with a strong cast and writing

'Tere Ishk Mei' v/s 'Dhurandhar': Who will be the box office winner

While 'Dhurandhar' is yet to reach the collection raked in by 'Tere Ishk Mein', it is fair to say that it will not be a tough journey. Positive word of mouth and the high-octane drama of the spy universe have gripped the nation, and how. While the emotional saga of 'Tere Ishk Mein' is also making cash registers sing, 'Dhurandhar's' release has certainly made an impact.

It is too early to crown the real winner of the December box office collection, but the odds are in favour of Dhurandhar. Stay tuned with us to know who made the biggest impact of the month.