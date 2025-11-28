Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush delivers fire in a film that eventually loses its spark Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a romantic drama that begins with promise but quickly derails due to weak storytelling, excessive cinematic liberties, and inconsistent direction. Read our full review here.

Movie Name: Tere Ishk Mein

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: December 28, 2025

Director: Aanand L Rai

Genre: Romantic-drama

Under Aanand L Rai’s direction, Tere Ishk Mein begins with a premise that feels intriguing. A hot-headed boy from Delhi’s slums, Shankar (Dhanush), now a top-flight Air Force lieutenant, crosses paths with Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a pregnant, alcoholic psychologist. At first glance, it seems like a love story woven with emotion and thrill. But once the second half loses its rhythm, it becomes clear that strong casting and cinematic liberties only work as long as the story and direction stand firm.

Tere Ishk Mein: Story

The film opens inside an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft. Dhanush plays Shankar, a talented yet uncontrollable pilot who constantly struggles to follow orders. His disciplinary issues eventually lead him to mandatory counselling, which introduces Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a psychologist dealing with her own professional and personal battles. Despite her complications, she agrees to take up Shankar’s case.

This could have been a refreshing story, but the film weakens under impractical narrative choices and historical inaccuracies. Mukti is pregnant and battling alcoholism, yet decides to accompany Shankar into a war zone for his case - instantly breaking the film’s credibility and confusing the audience. These cinematic liberties undercut both the film’s moral core and the audience’s expectations.

Flashbacks reveal the complex dynamic between Mukti and Shankar. For Mukti, Shankar is merely a subject-someone she wants to use for her PhD thesis. This adds a potentially interesting twist, but the film soon slips into overdrama. Shankar feels seen by Mukti in a way no one has seen him before - an emotion that initially lands well, but fades as the story drags on. Watch the trailer here:

Tere Ishk Mein Performances: Dhanush Shines, Kriti Stumbles

Dhanush is the film’s strongest pillar. His performance carries the signature intensity he is loved for: raw anger, passion, vulnerability. He elevates the film to the best of his ability, often single-handedly keeping it alive.

Kriti Sanon, however, struggles to anchor the emotional core of the film. Despite her efforts, the weak writing and excessive cinematic liberties dilute her performance. She never feels fully immersed in the character of a conflicted psychologist. There are moments where she connects, but many others where she seems lost in the film’s erratic drama.

Prakash Raj, playing Shankar’s father, delivers a decent performance but fails to bring emotional depth to the role. His character feels overshadowed by the film’s loud, dramatic tone.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s cameo, though promising on paper, leaves no real impact on the narrative.

Tere Ishk Mein: Direction and Cinematic Liberties

Aanand L Rai, known for capturing the simplicity and complexities of life, surprisingly misses the mark here. His direction feels overly confident, giving the film too much cinematic freedom and ultimately breaking its pacing and realism.

The first half hints at an emotional romantic drama, but the film soon turns into a chaotic mix of romance, action, thrill, and melodrama. None of these elements are allowed to breathe or land properly.

Rai’s usual emotional depth is missing. Instead, Tere Ishk Mein becomes louder and more inconsistent, constantly shocking the audience - but not in a pleasing manner. The anger and affection between Shankar and Mukti never quite settle into anything authentic.

Tere Ishk Mein Music: Even AR Rahman Couldn't Be The Saving Grace

AR Rahman’s name naturally raises expectations, but the music disappoints. Except for the title track, 'Tere Ishk Mein', none of the songs or background score make a lasting impression. Instead of elevating the narrative, the music dampens it further.

Tere Ishk Mein: To Watch Or Miss?

Despite solid casting and committed performances, Tere Ishk Mein suffers because its foundation - story and direction - is weak. The film lacks depth, nuance, and emotional resonance. Over-the-top drama and unrealistic narrative choices dismantle whatever potential the film had.

If you’re a Dhanush fan, you might find moments to enjoy. But if you're looking for a tight, emotionally strong film, Tere Ishk Mein is likely to disappoint.

Also read: Tere Ishk Mein X Review: What are social media users saying about Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film?

Latest Entertainment News