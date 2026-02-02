Caught on two fronts: How BLA struck Pakistan Army while troops were engaged with TTP in Khyber The Baloch Liberation Army carried out major attacks while the Pakistani military was conducting operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Liberation Army (BLA) is once again is in the news in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. The militant outfit claimed that it has surrounded and damaged the Pakistani Army in several areas during Operation Herof 2.0. According to BLA, Operation Herof 2.0 is its organised operation, aimed at challenging the presence of Pakistani security forces in Balochistan. The BLA claimed that during the operation, it monitored the activities of the Pakistani Army by taking advantage of the hilly and inaccessible terrain. The organisation said the convoys of the security forces were trapped in limited routes, which affected their movement and BLA fighters took full advantage of this.

How BLA took advantage when Pak Army was busy with TTP

Reports indicate that the Baloch Liberation Army carried out major attacks while the Pakistani military was conducting operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On January 29 and 30, 2026, the Pakistani Army conducted major operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavy military movement. Meanwhile, the BLA launched Operation Herof 2.0 just hours later on January 31, 2026. During these attacks, the BLA coordinated attacks in approximately 48 areas across 12 districts. The TTP and BLA have historically operated separately, but TTP spokespersons have congratulated the BLA for the attacks on Pakistani military bases.

BLA took advantage of its geographical location

Balochistan's geography is characterised by mountains, desert terrain, and limited communication. The Baloch Liberation Army leveraged this to its advantage and launched deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces. The attacks were carried out simultaneously in several areas, including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, and Pasni. The simultaneous attacks prevented the movement of the Pakistani army.

More than 200 Pakistani soldiers were killed

Meanwhile, the BLA claimed that its attacks have killed more than 200 Pakistan Army, police, and Frontier Corps personnel and captured at least 17. The group said its fighters are present in parts of Quetta and Noshki, from where Islamabad's military presence has been pushed back. The attacks also saw the use of female suicide bombers, two of whom the BLA released photos of.

