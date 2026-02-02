'They will miss Virat and Rohit': Anil Kumble weighs in on India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad Former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and talked about how team India will be missing the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup 2026, which is right around the corner, slated to kick off on February 7.

The Indian team is all set to defend its title in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue were sensational back in 2024 when they defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament to lift the title for the second time. It is interesting to note that Team India was being led by Rohit Sharma.

The star batter led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup title with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more stars in the squad. However, Team India will be without the services of Rohit and Kohli in the T20 World Cup 2026, as the ace duo announced their retirement from T20I cricket after the summit clash.

Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, former India cricketer Anil Kumble took centre stage and talked about how Rohit and Virat will be missed by the Indian team in the upcoming tournament.

"If you talk about experience, they will miss Virat and Rohit, the two legends, but if you talk about balance, I feel this team is also good because you have bowling options and the batting is different in terms of approach at the top," Kumble told Star Sports.

"However, it's still going to be challenging. 2024, in terms of conditions, was very different. I would probably rate the 2024 team maybe 10 percent ahead of this team, but I still feel this team is very close to that," he added.

Pujara compared India’s 2024 squad to that of 2026

Furthermore, Cheteshwar Pujara came forward and drew a comparison between India’s 2024 title-winning squad and the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

"I don't agree with that because, on paper, the team might be better, but if we talk about clarity, there are still some questions in terms of team combination, whether they will play a third seamer or will you see two overs apiece from all-rounders as the third and fourth seamers. That clarity is still not there," Pujara said.

