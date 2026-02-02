Josh Hazlewood expected to miss early phase of T20 WC 2026, Australia add Sean Abbott as travelling reserve With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, Cricket Australia came forward and added Sean Abbott to their squad as a travelling reserve, as Josh Hazlewood is expected to miss the early phase of the tournament.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, ahead of the start of the competition, Cricket Australia has been dealt a major blow as star pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to miss the early stages of the upcoming World Cup. Hazlewood will remain in Sydney as he continues his rehab to recover from an Achilles injury.

Sean Abbott has been added to the T20 World Cup squad as a travelling reserve. It is also worth noting that the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, and Tim David will join the squad in Colombo after they missed the T20I tour of Pakistan.

As for Hazlewood, he was ruled out for the start of the Ashes with the injury with a hamstring problem and then picked up an injury in the Achilles during his rehab. Cricket Australia’s medical staff thought it better that the star pacer remain at home to continue his rehab before joining the squad for the World Cup.

Tony Dodemaide gave his take on Hazlewood’s situation

Furthermore, Cricket Australia selector Tony Dodemaide came forward and talked about the situation with Josh Hazlewood. He opined that it was more practical for Hazlewood to stay at home to continue his recovery.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka. With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice,” Dodemaide was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott (travelling reserve)

